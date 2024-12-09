Does it seem like your child has an illness that just won't quit?

Medical professionals in New Jersey and the region want you to be aware that the situation may be a little more serious than a common cold.

While RSV doesn't seem to be running as rampant as the same time last year, medical facilities are seeing spikes in certain respiratory infections in minors.

The most recent reports from the Centers from Disease Control and Prevention show significantly higher rates of "walking pneumonia" among kids. The figures look specifically at emergency department visits associated with a diagnosis of Mycoplasma pneumoniae.

The bacterial infection began spiking in the U.S. in the spring, mainly among young children, and elevated case rates have continued through autumn.

A potential warning sign for parents is a sickness, similar to a cold, that can't be kicked after a week or 10 days.

Symptom onset is typically gradual, as opposed to the flu, which can take a child out of commission immediately.

"It's a lingering cough, low-grade fever," said Dr. Janet Lazieh, a pediatrician with Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck. "They'll be in school, but they are coughing for like a month. They are tired, maybe not able to eat well."

The bacteria can spread — individuals can get infected if they breathe in respiratory droplets expelled by an infected person who coughs or sneezes.

Testing for the infection is possible through a mucus sample. Certain antibiotics can work as treatment, but individuals may just take over-the-counter medications to assist with recovery.

Compared to the same time last year, cases of RSV are down significantly in New Jersey among all age groups, according to the CDC.

