Healthy choice expands in NJ — Just Salad opening multiple locations
CLIFTON — Passaic County has a new spot for folks who want a healthier meal, just in time for the new year.
New Jersey's ninth location of Just Salad is open to the public, with a good number of deals in place for patrons.
There was a soft launch in November of the new location at 225 Allwood Rd. An official ribbon cutting ceremony took place Wednesday morning.
The name of the operation suggests one offering, but the fast-casual menu also includes wraps, bowls, soups, and smoothies.
As a grand opening promotion, every customer who orders in-store from Thursday through Saturday will receive a discounted $5 meal. "Reusable bowl" customers who purchase meals in-store on Monday will be offered $5 meals. Community workers get a $5 meal offer on Tuesday.
Just Salad locations in New Jersey
This restaurant is the second Just Salad location in Passaic County; there's a Totowa location at 650 Union Blvd.
Just Salad, based in New York City, also has locations in Hoboken, Jersey City, Morristown, Paramus, Pompton Plains, Sea Girt, and West Windsor.
According to the Just Salad website, locations are "coming soon" to Freehold, Livingston, and Shrewsbury.
