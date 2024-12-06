NJ residents’ top 10 holiday cookies you have to bake this year
It's no secret why the world has been enjoying cookies for so many years.
Honestly, they're my year-round guilty pleasure when I'm craving something sweet. Whenever possible, I can't pass up a few extra cookies when they're fresh out of the oven.
Apart from that, indulging in the treat during the holidays sends me to the past — immediately reflecting on Christmas' past getting ready for Santa's arrival, eating one too many cookies with grandpa and the beginnings of baking traditions with mom.
We took to Facebook asking viewers to chime in with their ideal holiday cookie, and you didn't disappoint. The social media post got 78 comments!
The list below features a brief history lesson on how some popular choices got their start and a recommended recipe to try out.
Did your favorite cookie for the holidays make the list?
New Jersey's 10 best holiday cookies
Gallery Credit: Jill Croce
