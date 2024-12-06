NJ residents&#8217; top 10 holiday cookies you have to bake this year

NJ residents’ top 10 holiday cookies you have to bake this year

Canva/Townsquare Media Illustration

❄ Learn history

❄ Try a recipe

❄ Create a new baking tradition

It's no secret why the world has been enjoying cookies for so many years.

Honestly, they're my year-round guilty pleasure when I'm craving something sweet. Whenever possible, I can't pass up a few extra cookies when they're fresh out of the oven.

Apart from that, indulging in the treat during the holidays sends me to the past — immediately reflecting on Christmas' past getting ready for Santa's arrival, eating one too many cookies with grandpa and the beginnings of baking traditions with mom.

We took to Facebook asking viewers to chime in with their ideal holiday cookie, and you didn't disappoint. The social media post got 78 comments!

Credit: Antonio_Diaz
loading...

The list below features a brief history lesson on how some popular choices got their start and a recommended recipe to try out.

SEE ALSO: Cheers! 10 holiday pop-up bars to party in New Jersey

Did your favorite cookie for the holidays make the list?

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

New Jersey's 10 best holiday cookies

Here's a little history lesson before you bake your favorite cookies!

Gallery Credit: Jill Croce

21 top spots to take a first-time visitor to New Jersey

Someone from out-of-state, or maybe even out of the country, is visiting New Jersey for the first time. Where do you take them? After grabbing a bagel and before chowing down on a slice of Jersey pizza, be sure to treat your out-of-town guest to a day in the Garden State with some of these places in mind.

Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo

Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM