Cheers! 10 holiday pop-up bars to party in New Jersey
The joy of the holidays is all around us in New Jersey, whether it's light displays, tree lightings or run-ins with Santa.
For the 21-and-over community, many Garden State bars get into the spirit as well for a limited time. This is perfect for the next date night or girls' night out.
There are far too many holiday pop-up bars to name, but we featured seven counties to help you navigate the overwhelming number of options.
Speaking of options, under each description are two drinks featured on the menu to guide you through the selection process.
SEE ALSO: NJ’s 10 best downtowns with must-see Christmas spirit
Pop-up start days and durations vary, so pay close attention to the dates.
10 of New Jersey's best holiday pop-up bars
These New Jersey pop-up bars are perfect for your next date night or girls' night out!
Gallery Credit: Jill Croce