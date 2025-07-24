Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show with Eric Scott on Thursday:

Alvi Limani (top), Vilma Vneshta, Garden State Parkway sign

🚨Police say a BMW X3 SUV and BMW M5 sedan raced on the Garden State Parkway

🚨The X3 hit two cars and flipped several times, killing a passenger

🚨The driver fled to Florida with his mother

WOODBRIDGE — The investigation into a fatal June 29 crash on the Garden State Parkway spanned three states and led to four people charged.

State Police and the Middlesex County investigators said a BMW X3 SUV and BMW M5 sedan were racing south on the Parkway near the New Jersey Turnpike just after 7 p.m.

The X3 struck two other vehicles, causing it to overturn several times and eject passengers Albion Hysenaj, 20, and a 21-year-old, both from Staten Island. Hysenaj was pronounced dead at Robert Wood Johnson University Medical Center in New Brunswick, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

The X3 driver, Alvi Limani, 20, and passenger Emily Harrington, 19, both from Staten Island, ran from the crash scene on foot.

The driver of the BMW M5 was Jeter Ogando, 23, of Perth Amboy.

Jack Ciattarelli, Sheriff James Gannon

Republican candidate for governor Jack Ciattarelli has named his running mate for the November race.

On Wednesday, the Ciattarelli officially announced his pick for the office of lieutenant governor: Morris County Sheriff James Gannon.

During the "Deminski & Moore" show on New Jersey 101.5 on Wednesday, Ciattarelli called Gannon "a man of the community" and "a true public servant."

Gannon said he was honored and "humbled to be considered for the position."

"He's energized me and he's energized the people in the community," Gannon said about Ciattarelli. "I believe in Jack. People believe in Jack. He is what we need in this state right now."

Gannon is currently serving his third term as sheriff of the state’s 10th largest county.

He graduated from Boonton High School. He lost his wife to multiple sclerosis in 2010. He has a daughter and two grandchildren.

The son of an NYPD detective, his law enforcement career began as a patrolman in Boonton Township and Boonton, where he now lives.

NJ has new law to offer digital drivers licenses

TRENTON — New Jersey is on its way to offering digital or mobile driver’s licenses, under a new law signed by Gov. Phil Murphy.

Mobile driver’s licenses, or MDLs, already are offered in 14 other states, including New York, as well as Puerto Rico.

They are accessible on smartphones and other electronic devices, either saved to a secure wallet or by using a separate app.

The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission will have to create digital driver’s licenses and digital non-driver identification cards, under the law signed on Wednesday.

New Jersey’s new law explicitly says a holder does not have to turn over their device to verify identity, even to police.

It also confirms that displaying a digital license does not imply consent to a search or access to other phone data, and that information seen while verifying identity cannot be used as probable cause for a search warrant.

To get started, the recent state budget included $1.5 million for implementing mobile driver’s licenses.

attachment-attachment-manowar-3 loading...

☑️ Jellyfish have not had an overwhelming presence at the Jersey Shore

☑️ A high number of Sea Nettles took care of the clinging jellyfish threat

☑️ A coastal storm could still bring more jellyfish to NJ

Heading into the last month of the summer, the Jersey Shore jellyfish don't look to be a major problem at the beach.

Clinging jellyfish with an extremely painful sting have come and gone because of a significant increase in the population of sea nettles, according to Paul Bologna, director of the Marine Biology and Coastal Sciences Program at Montclair State University.

He was skeptical of reports in June that some were the size of baseballs until he saw pictures of them in the back bays of Barnegat, Cape May and Shrewsbury.

"We usually finish them up early July. But this year they probably ended even earlier than that, because in the back bay areas the bay nettles have just been exploding. They're really bad this year, probably the worst that I've seen since maybe 2011," Bologna told New Jersey 1010.5. "They're baseball-sized in early June. Usually we don't see that till mid July."

A child rides and e-bike in the woods Police in New Jersey are asking everyone to review New Jersey's bike and e-bike laws and make sure your children are following them.

(Photo courtesy of John Sheehan) loading...

The tragic accident involving a 14-year-old boy on an electric bike who was struck and killed last week on the Somers Point bike path is making everyone pay closer attention to e-bike safety, especially with kids involved.

That crash is the latest in an alarming rise involving e-bikes in Atlantic County.

In a recent op-ed article, Atlantic County Prosecutor William Reynolds asked the question many have been asking.

"A child died and we must ask ourselves: could this have been prevented?"

One Atlantic County community hasn't wasted any time in responding.

On Wednesday, Brigantine Police posted on Facebook that they would immediately increase enforcement of e-bike and bicycle violations.

