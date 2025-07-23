The tragic accident involving a 14-year-old boy on an electric bike who was struck and killed last week on the Somers Point bike path is making everyone pay closer attention to e-bike safety, especially with kids involved.

That crash is the latest in an alarming rise involving e-bikes in Atlantic County.

In a recent op-ed article, Atlantic County Prosecutor William Reynolds asked the question many have been asking.

"A child died and we must ask ourselves: could this have been prevented?"

One Atlantic County community hasn't wasted any time in responding.

Brigantine Police Increase e-Bike Enforcement

On Wednesday, Brigantine Police posted on Facebook that they would immediately increase enforcement of e-bike and bicycle violations.

While e-bikes and bikes are a convenient and eco-friendly way to get around, we have seen a rise in unsafe and illegal use, especially in high-traffic areas. Our goal is to keep everyone safe — pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists alike.

Police Advocate for Safer Biking

Police are asking everyone to review New Jersey's bike and e-bike laws and make sure your children are following them.

Do your kids know that it is a state law that e-bikes must follow all the traffic laws that apply to bicycles, including that all riders under age 17 must wear a helmet?

Do they realize that operating a bike or an e-bike recklessly can result in fines and impounding the bike?

I don't think I'm the only one who sees these rules being broken almost every day.

I think you will see other South Jersey towns stepping forward with better enforcement of bike laws after the tragedy in Somers Point.

Brigantine Police are suggesting you review NJDOT's summary of traffic laws that apply to bicycles and e-bikes.

Here's a link to that information.

