TRENTON — New Jersey is on its way to offering digital or mobile driver’s licenses, under a new law signed by Gov. Phil Murphy.

Mobile driver’s licenses, or MDLs, already are offered in 14 other states, including New York, as well as Puerto Rico.

They are accessible on smartphones and other electronic devices, either saved to a secure wallet or by using a separate app.

The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission will have to create digital driver’s licenses and digital non-driver identification cards, under the law signed on Wednesday.

NJ has new law to offer digital drivers licenses (NJMVC.gov via Facebook) NJ has new law to offer digital drivers licenses (NJMVC.gov via Facebook) loading...

NJ digital license law includes security and privacy efforts

New Jersey’s new law explicitly says a holder does not have to turn over their device to verify identity, even to police.

It also confirms that displaying a digital license does not imply consent to a search or access to other phone data, and that information seen while verifying identity cannot be used as probable cause for a search warrant.

To get started, the recent state budget included $1.5 million for implementing mobile driver’s licenses.

NJ has new law to offer digital drivers licenses (Photo: dmv.ny.gov) NJ has new law to offer digital drivers licenses (Photo: dmv.ny.gov) loading...

Under the new law, will drivers be required to use NJ digital licenses?

The law makes participation voluntary, so that anyone without access or interest can still use physical licenses.

A number of states have launched mobile licenses as being stored in user’s existing Apple, Google or Samsung wallets on their cell phones.

It appears to work similarly to storing a credit card for cashless purchases.

In New York, mobile ID has become acceptable at bars and clubs after it was first launched last summer.

An app, by Idemia, allows users to scan their physical documents, take a photo of themselves and present the information at a doctor’s office, a bar, or a bank in the form of a QR code.

“With so much being done on smartphones these days, it’s only logical to offer New Jersey residents the option of a mobile driver license or non-driver ID,” Motor Vehicle Commission Acting Chief Administrator Latrecia Littles-Floyd said in a written release. “We are excited by the signing of this legislation, which empowers the Motor Vehicle Commission to develop a secure, convenient, and user-friendly mobile ID.”

Here are states and territories that offer digital driver's licenses, according to the Transportation Security Administration:

▪️Arizona (Apple Wallet, Google Wallet, and Samsung Wallet)

▪️California (California DMV Wallet App, Apple Wallet and Google Wallet)

▪️Colorado (Apple Wallet, Google Wallet and Samsung Wallet)

▪️Georgia (Apple Wallet, Google Wallet and Samsung Wallet)

▪️Hawaii (Apple Wallet)

▪️Iowa (Iowa Mobile ID app (Apple Wallet and Samsung Wallet)

▪���Louisiana (LA Wallet)

▪️Maryland (Apple Wallet, Google Wallet and Samsung Wallet)

▪️New Mexico (Apple Wallet, Google Wallet and Samsung Wallet)

▪️New York (NY MiD App)

▪️Ohio (Apple Wallet)

▪️Utah (GET Mobile App)

▪️Virginia (Virginia Mobile ID App)

▪️West Virginia (WV MiD App)

▪️Puerto Rico (Apple Wallet)

“Digital driver's licenses will make life easier for drivers across New Jersey,” Murphy said in a written statement. “By bringing government services into the digital age, we’re setting a new standard for how the public interacts with State agencies.”

Prime sponsors of the legislation were Assemblywoman Annette Quijano, Assemblyman William Sampson, Assemblyman Clinton Calabrese, then-Senator (now Congresswoman) Nellie Pou, and Senator Patrick Diegnan.

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state. Gallery Credit: Amanda Silvestri

LOOKS: Things You'd Find in Your Grandpa's Garage Adventures were plentiful in the domain of your family's patriarch who saw no use for rules - unless he was the one making them. From rusty tools to a stack of filthy magazines, Grandpa's garage was a land of mystery and danger. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom