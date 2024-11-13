Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Wednesday:

Voters wait in line at a polling location in Burlington County Voters wait in line at a polling location in Burlington County 11/5/24 (CBS Philadelphia via YouTube) loading...

Did you wait in a long line to vote in Burlington County on Election Day? County commissioners want to hear from you.

The slow processing of ballots on a new system, machines that broke down and a large turnout made for waits of several hours for many voters. Attorney General Matt Platkin petitioned a judge to keep the polls open for an extra hour.

County election officials promised that everyone in line at 9 p.m. would be able to vote, which took another five hours with the last vote cast at 2 a.m., according to county spokesman Dave Levinsky.

(Englishtown Borough/Monmouth County Sheriff's Office via Facebook/Canva) (Englishtown Borough/Monmouth County Sheriff's Office via Facebook/Canva) loading...

ENGLISHTOWN — This New Jersey town's police chief is now suspended without pay after his arrest earlier this month, according to local officials.

Englishtown Police Chief Peter Cooke Jr., 58, was arrested on Nov. 1, according to Marlboro municipal court records. One of the accusations dates back to Aug. 12, 2024.

The chief was charged with third-degree computer theft and third-degree conspiracy to commit shoplifting.

Harry Bray, Jr. Brick Township (Ocean County jail, Google Maps) Harry Bray, Jr. , Brick Township (Ocean County jail, Google Maps) loading...

A 37-year-old Ocean County man has admitted trying to kill a female victim in a stabbing very early last year.

Harry Bray, Jr., of Manchester, has pleaded guilty to attempted murder, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer announced on Tuesday.

On Jan. 5, 2023, around 5:30 p.m., during a routine area check near Cherry Quay Road, a Brick Township Police officer saw a vehicle with two flat tires in a parking lot area.

The officer found the wounded female victim on the ground near the vehicle.

Shotgun Wildfire (NJ DEP) (NJ DEP) loading...

WEST MILFORD — A wildfire raging on the New Jersey and New York border will quickly burn up to 5,000 acres of forest, officials predicted.

The Jennings Creek Wildfire ignited Saturday, one of several from North to South Jersey last week that led to a local state of emergency and smoky air conditions.

This fire is now 20% contained after burning 3,500 acres.

canva/Townsquare Media illustration canva/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

As officials decide whether to shift New Jersey from a drought watch to a drought warning in the face of persistently dry weather, some say more drastic measures should be taken and New Jersey residents should be forced to conserve water now.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection held a virtual public hearing on Tuesday to "determine next steps," following months of above average temperatures and below normal precipitation, including the driest month ever for New Jersey (October).

NJ trees & leaves reveal hidden message you might've missed It's a sign of many changes that are happening in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Beloved Jersey bakery trying to make a comeback Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

loading...

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running news program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.

It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.

National Murrow Award Winner featured loading...

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.