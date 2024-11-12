✔️ Burlington County voters waited for hours to vote on Election Day

Did you wait in a long line to vote in Burlington County on Election Day? County commissioners want to hear from you.

The slow processing of ballots on a new system, machines that broke down and a large turnout made for waits of several hours for many voters. Attorney General Matt Platkin petitioned a judge to keep the polls open for an extra hour.

County election officials promised that everyone in line at 9 p.m. would be able to vote, which took another five hours with the last vote cast at 2 a.m., according to county spokesman Dave Levinsky.

After calling the delays and snafus "unacceptable" the commissioners promised to "take whatever action is needed to ensure that the situation does not repeat itself in future elections, regardless of the turnout."

Share your 'experiences and concerns'

As part of a review by the Board of Elections and Superintendent of Elections of the day's events county commissioners are asking voters to share their "experiences and concerns" in an email to 2024Election@co.burlington.nj.us.

The commissioners said that a "comprehensive review of elections procedures, equipment and processes" will be completed in a written report released to the public by Jan. 30.

Commissioners are also asking the board and superintendent to "work around the clock to restore public confidence and certify the election results." New Jersey law requires the general election results to be presented to the secretary of state three days after the board of elections meets.

Their next meeting is scheduled for Dec. 10, according to the county website.

