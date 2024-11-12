NJ man admits trying to kill woman who was breaking up him

⭕NJ man admits trying to kill victim

⭕Female was stabbed multiple times

⭕Convict faces prison

A 37-year-old Ocean County man has admitted trying to kill a female victim in a stabbing very early last year.

Harry Bray, Jr., of Manchester, has pleaded guilty to attempted murder, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer announced on Tuesday.

On Jan. 5, 2023, around 5:30 p.m., during a routine area check near Cherry Quay Road, a Brick Township Police officer saw a vehicle with two flat tires in a parking lot area.

The officer found the wounded female victim on the ground near the vehicle.

Investigation by local and county law enforcement found that Bray attacked the woman as she was breaking off a relationship with him, Patch previously reported, citing the affidavit in his arrest.

She was treated at a local hospital and released — though her injuries did cause her to be hospitalized again, Patch also reported last year.

Bray was taken into custody that same night and taken to Ocean County Jail, where he has remained.

The state would seek a term of 18 years in state prison — subject to the No Early Release Act, at his sentencing on Jan. 17, 2025.

