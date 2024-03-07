Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Thursday:

There's a push to eliminate so-called junk fees that you may encounter on a regular basis when purchasing goods or services such as a concert ticket or a hotel room — you see one advertised price, and then by the time you're ready to check out, the actual amount you're being asked to put out is much higher.

"These fees are now widespread," said U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J. 6th District. "It's really an effort by big corporations trying to squeeze every penny out of the consumer, without providing anything of value."

https://nj1015.com/nj-supermarket-kidnapper-remained-in-u-s-illegally-ice-says/

Luis Moreno-Gutierrez, 21, kidnapped woman who knew from the parking lot of an Aldi on Route 70 in Toms River on Feb. 24 after a fight, according to Toms River police. The victim was assaulted and found a short time later at another location.

https://nj1015.com/nj-man-charged-with-lewd-acts-outside-popular-beauty-store/

Police officers were called about the disturbing incident in the parking lot outside the Ulta Beauty store in Stafford around 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 23. The store is located in the Stafford Park shopping center near Dick's Sporting Goods and Five Below.

https://nj1015.com/outrage-nj-refs-give-camden-win-by-taking-back-manasquans-thrilling-buzzer-beater/

With 0.6 seconds left in the game at Central Regional High School in Bayville, Manasquan’s Griffin Linstra fired a buzzer-beater shot that appeared to give the Warriors an upset win. Jubilant fans started to fill the court as the referees gathered in a corner.

https://nj1015.com/new-jersey-american-water-flushing-schedule-2024/

When it's happening in your area, you may notice periods of low water pressure or discolored water, the utility says.

Water main flushing began in early March, and it'll continue through the fall.

