NJ man charged with ‘lewd’ acts outside popular beauty store

😧 Man accused of inappropriate behavior in parking lot

😧 Multiple people reported seeing him

😧 The shopping center has been through this before

STAFFORD — An Ocean County man is charged with lewdness after witnesses reported seeing him engaged in inappropriate behavior at a shopping center.

Police officers were called about the disturbing incident in the parking lot outside the Ulta Beauty store in Stafford around 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 23. The store is located in the Stafford Park shopping center near Dick's Sporting Goods and Five Below.

When they got there, several unfortunate witnesses told the officers that they had seen a man engaged in lewd acts in plain view for everyone to see.

The man had left in a vehicle before police arrived at the parking lot. Witnesses were able to give investigators a description of the suspect and his vehicle.

Stafford police vehicle Stafford police vehicle (Stafford police) loading...

Stafford police said last week that they identified the suspected perv as Austin Mousley, 24, of West Creek.

After his arrest, Mousley was released pending a court appearance in municipal court.

Lewdness déjà vu

The incident reported outside Ulta Beauty is strikingly similar to another case of lewdness in Manahawkin.

Stafford police said last year that they responded to a report of a man exposing himself in the parking lot at Stafford Park on Jan. 17, 2023.

He was seen outside the Target, which is located only 800 feet away from the nearby Ulta Beauty store involved in last month's incident.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Don't get fooled: Here's 24 scam texts I received in just one month Although some may be humorous, others appear legit. Here are 24 texts I received in just one month's time, as well as one I'm surprised I never got.

Spam texts are listed in the same order that was received. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant