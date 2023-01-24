Child perv arrested on exposure charge at Manahawkin, NJ Target
🚨 Police were called on a report of a man exposing himself
🚨 Suspect had past convictions for lewdness
🚨 Prior crimes involved children
A convicted child sex offender was arrested in the parking lot of the Target store in Manahawkin for exposing himself, according to police.
Stafford Township Police were called to the store on Jan. 17 for a report of a man exposing himself in the parking lot. Investigators were able to identify the suspect as James G. Doll, 48, of Howell.
Doll was taken into custody on Jan. 18 on a warrant. In press release, Stafford police said, "Mr. Doll was charged with 4th Degree Lewdness and was subsequently lodged in Ocean County Jail on the above charge."
What is Fourth Degree Lewdness?
A 4th degree lewdness charge refers to a suspect who exposes themselves "for the purpose of arousing or gratifying the sexual desire of the actor or of any other person." The charge also indicates the suspect knows, or expects, he/she will be seen by a child under 13-years-old.
It could also refer to the exposure in front of someone with a mental disability where they are unable to understand the sexual nature of the act.
Past crimes
The New Jersey State Police Sex Offender Registry lists James Doll as a tier 2 sex offender and categorizes him as "repetitive compulsive" under Megan's Law.
Doll landed on the registry after a conviction in 1995 for lewdness. His database entry states he has a history of performing indecent acts inside vehicles and in the presence of his victims. The specifics of his crime are not detailed.
In 1988, Doll was convicted of endangering the welfare of a child.
