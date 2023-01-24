Child perv arrested on exposure charge at Manahawkin, NJ Target

🚨 Police were called on a report of a man exposing himself

🚨 Suspect had past convictions for lewdness

🚨 Prior crimes involved children

A convicted child sex offender was arrested in the parking lot of the Target store in Manahawkin for exposing himself, according to police.

Stafford Township Police were called to the store on Jan. 17 for a report of a man exposing himself in the parking lot. Investigators were able to identify the suspect as James G. Doll, 48, of Howell.

New Jersey State Police/Megan's Law Registry New Jersey State Police/Megan's Law Registry loading...

Doll was taken into custody on Jan. 18 on a warrant. In press release, Stafford police said, "Mr. Doll was charged with 4th Degree Lewdness and was subsequently lodged in Ocean County Jail on the above charge."

Google Maps/Townsquare Media illustration Google Maps/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

What is Fourth Degree Lewdness?

A 4th degree lewdness charge refers to a suspect who exposes themselves "for the purpose of arousing or gratifying the sexual desire of the actor or of any other person." The charge also indicates the suspect knows, or expects, he/she will be seen by a child under 13-years-old.

It could also refer to the exposure in front of someone with a mental disability where they are unable to understand the sexual nature of the act.

Past crimes

The New Jersey State Police Sex Offender Registry lists James Doll as a tier 2 sex offender and categorizes him as "repetitive compulsive" under Megan's Law.

New Jersey Sex Offender Registry/New Jersey State Police New Jersey Sex Offender Registry/New Jersey State Police loading...

Doll landed on the registry after a conviction in 1995 for lewdness. His database entry states he has a history of performing indecent acts inside vehicles and in the presence of his victims. The specifics of his crime are not detailed.

In 1988, Doll was convicted of endangering the welfare of a child.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

NJ teachers and educators caught in sex crime busts Over the past few years, state lawmakers have taken on the challenge of dealing with accused child predators among the ranks of teachers and educators.

In 2018, the so-called “pass the trash” law went into effect, requiring stricter New Jersey school background checks related to child abuse and sexual misconduct.

The follow individuals were arrested over the past several years. Some have been convicted and sentenced to prison, while others have accepted plea deals for probation.

Others cases are still pending, including some court delays amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

New Jersey's Most Terrifying Serial Killers New Jersey Nightmares - Notorious Serial Killers