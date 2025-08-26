👓 A new eyewear experience is coming to Target stores nationwide

BRICK — A big box retailer and a popular eyeglass company are joining forces to bring a “clearer vision” to shoppers.

Target is partnering with Warby Parker to bring designer-quality, affordable eyewear to consumers right inside the store.

The first five nationwide locations, which will be staffed by Warby Parker employees, according to the Target press release, will debut later this year, with plans to open more shop-in-shops in 2026 and in the years ahead.

One New Jersey Target store is included in the first five locations to get a Warby Parker. That one is in Brick on Route 70.

Warby Parker will also show up in four other Target stores in 2025 in Willowbrook, Illinois, Bloomington, Minnesota, Columbus, Ohio, and Exton, Pennsylvania.

Warby Parker at Target shop-in-shops will offer guests not only designer-quality eyeglasses and sunglasses, but also contact lenses and eye exams.

This new partnership complements the retailer’s growing Target Optical business, which offers a range of products and services at more than 500 Target stores across the country, according to a statement.

“Warby Parker at Target reflects both brands’ commitment to style, affordability, quality, and convenience,” said Christina Hennington, executive vice president and chief strategy and growth officer.

The co-founder and co-CEO of Warby Parker, Dave Gilboa, agreed, saying it’s important to meet the eyewear needs of consumers based on where and how consumers want to shop, and for many, that means shopping at Target.

“We’re excited to explore an entirely new retail format that brings our holistic vision care offerings, from prescription glasses to contacts to eye exams, to more people around the country,” Gilboa said.

Prices for eyewear at Warby Parker at Target start at $95.

