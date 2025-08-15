☕ A recovery cafe in NJ is the first one of its kind in New Jersey

☕ The idea is to enjoy coffee and conversation in a relaxed, social setting

☕ Those in any form of recovery are welcome to come, chat, and find resources

TOMS RIVER — New Jersey’s first recovery café opened in Ocean County in May.

The Brew Grounds Café (Building Recovery Empowering Wellness) offers a place for people who are in any form of recovery, ranging from alcoholism to drug addiction, to find resources and a place to visit with others who are also in recovery.

It's part of the Recovery Café national network that currently has 78 cafes of this kind nationwide.

People are invited to come for the coffee, and stay for the connection, according to its website.

Brew Grounds Cafe opened in Toms River in May, offering a social place for people who are in recovery to find resources and socialize (Brew Grounds Cafe) Brew Grounds Cafe opened in Toms River in May, offering a social place for people who are in recovery to find resources and socialize (Brew Grounds Cafe) loading...

What is offered at the Brew Grounds Café?

The Brew Grounds Café, located at 954 Lakewood Road in Toms River, is a unique community-based model, offering a safe and supportive space for individuals recovering not only from addiction but mental health challenges, trauma, homelessness, and life in general, said Maryanne Van Deventer, founder and community outreach specialist.

It’s not a treatment center or a drop-in clinic. Rather, it’s a healing community grounded in accountability, belonging, and love for our neighbors, she added.

The café is membership-based, but it’s free for anyone. Van Deventer said she wants people to come in and get invested in the café.

Brew Grounds Cafe opened in Toms River in May, offering a social place for people who are in recovery to find resources and socialize (Brew Grounds Cafe) Brew Grounds Cafe opened in Toms River in May, offering a social place for people who are in recovery to find resources and socialize (Brew Grounds Cafe) loading...

“When you become a member, you commit to staying drug and alcohol free when you’re at the building, attending a weekly support group that we have here for affordability, and contributing back to the community through the café or other events that we host, Van Deventer said.

In return, members will receive a deeply-led peer environment through shared meals, creative expression, educational workshops, and opportunities for spiritual and personal growth.

“We also host outside support groups at the café. CA, which is Cocaine Anonymous, NA, Narcotics Anonymous; and AA, Alcoholics Anonymous. We’re hoping to add smart recovery and life recovery,” Van Deventer said.

Currently, grief groups are going on at the café, including one on Thursdays, which is art-related. The concept is that everyone is recovering from something. Healing happens when we are in authentic, compassionate relationships, Van Deventer said.

This Starbucks on Oak and Hooper Avenues in Toms River, provides the coffee to the Brew Grounds Cafe (Google Street View) This Starbucks on Oak and Hooper Avenues in Toms River, provides the coffee to the Brew Grounds Cafe (Google Street View) loading...

Coffee

While the Brew Grounds Café is in fact a café, there is one major thing that separates it from a regular coffee shop. No orders are taken. No money is made. Van Deventer said Starbucks on Oak and Hooper Avenues in Toms River generously provides all the coffee. So, that cup of joe is free for members.

Van Deventer hopes that other restaurants will get on board so the café can start serving weekly meals to members.

Everyone is recovering from something, she said. But nobody has to do it alone. People are invited to come in for coffee, conversation, and connection.

She also hopes community members with skills like yoga, art, and music will get involved so they can start workshops.

Brew Grounds Cafe opened in Toms River in May, offering a social place for people who are in recovery to find resources and socialize (Brew Grounds Cafe) Brew Grounds Cafe opened in Toms River in May, offering a social place for people who are in recovery to find resources and socialize (Brew Grounds Cafe) loading...

The Café Setting

Van Deventer never wanted Brew Grounds Café to look like a clinical setting. She designed it so the atmosphere would be welcoming and people could socialize over a cup of coffee.

The walls are painted in warm colors with pictures on them to look like a real café, the lights are dimmed, there’s gentle music playing, plants, a big screen TV set up, as well as a helpful resource center.

Brew Grounds Cafe opened in Toms River in May, offering a social place for people who are in recovery to find resources and socialize (Brew Grounds Cafe) Brew Grounds Cafe opened in Toms River in May, offering a social place for people who are in recovery to find resources and socialize (Brew Grounds Cafe) loading...

The Young Members

While the Brew Grounds Café is for anyone with some sort of addiction, Ashley Panek, a licensed alcohol and drug counselor and co-chapter lead for Young People in Recovery (YPR), focuses on the 18 to 34 age group.

She said many of them have questions when they enter the café, and often wonder how this place is different from a traditional 12-step program. So, Panek explains it to them in terms they can relate to.

“I like to try to call it a sober fraternity or sorority. It’s a social group for recovery, and it’s a heavy emphasis on that cohort, that age group. We welcome all pathways of recovery,” Panek said.

With young people in recovery or YPR, anyone can come to the café.

While there are people in NA or AA, many also participate in YPR because they can socialize with people who are going through those struggles of being in recovery in their 20s and 30s, she added.

Some meetings discuss how to date while in recovery, how to act around peers, and how to be social while getting help. Panek said learning how to be social is a common theme among young people in recovery.

“We’re vowing that we’re going to stay drug and alcohol free. Maybe we all go out and see a movie together, or go bowling. So, we have those monthly events both here and in the community to just allow people to enjoy what life has to offer without drugs or alcohol,” Panek explained.

Brew Grounds Cafe opened in Toms River in May, offering a social place for people who are in recovery to find resources and socialize (Brew Grounds Cafe) Brew Grounds Cafe opened in Toms River in May, offering a social place for people who are in recovery to find resources and socialize (Brew Grounds Cafe) loading...

Popular Events

Both Panek and Van Deventer encourage members to take part in “Coffee and Conversations” at the Brew Grounds Café to get to know others who are also going through recovery.

These meetings take place on the following days and times:

Mondays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wednesdays 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thursdays 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Fridays 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturdays 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

No appointment is necessary. Tuesday’s “Coffee and Conversations” is reserved for seniors from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. An appointment is necessary.

Check out all the wonderful events and meetings that Brew Grounds Café has to offer.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom