MANASQUAN — You’ve heard of a rum bucket? Now, picture that, but with coffee.

A newly opened Jersey Shore coffee shop has begun offering 32-ounce iced coffee buckets (non-alcoholic), and the concept has taken social media by storm.

McGee Black Irish Coffee Company in Manasquan sells iced-coffee buckets that has taken social media by storm

McGee Black Irish Coffee Co., at 150 Main St. in Manasquan, only opened its doors in June with a focus on specialty coffees.

But just a couple of weeks ago, the family-owned spot started offering iced-coffee buckets, a craze that has exploded on TikTok, Instagram, and other social media sites.

The idea is to grab an iced coffee bucket with friends, family, or by yourself, and then hit the beach.

Upon hearing about these buckets from my 23-year-old son, I had to go check out what the fuss was about.

So, on a beautiful Sunday morning at the Jersey Shore, we trekked on over to McGee’s.

The line was long at McGee Black Irish Coffee Company in Manasquan as people were looking to score an iced-coffee bucket

I could not get over the line that had already formed outside the coffee shop.

As we were waiting, everyone was chatting about how they heard about these coffee buckets on social media, and they were all there for the same reason: to get a bucket of coffee.

The store is small and narrow, so only a limited number of people can fit inside, hence the long line outside.

About an hour and a half later (yes, we waited in line for 90 minutes, but spoiler alert: it was totally worth it), it was our turn to place our order.

The colorful blackboard at McGee Black Irish Coffee Company in Manasquan which sells iced-coffee buckets that has taken social media by storm

While we knew we were going to order iced coffee buckets, we still checked out the colorfully written blackboard menus all around the store.

There's so much to choose from at McGee Black Irish Coffee Company in Manasquan which sells iced-coffee buckets

Holy cow! McGee’s not only offers coffees, but there’s teas, smoothies, Italian sodas, lattes, matcha, frozen hot chocolate, cappuccino, whiskey barrel-aged coffee drinks, frozen drinks, milkshakes, the works.

And the flavors? Where do I begin? You can get any flavored iced coffee for the bucket. I seriously had trouble deciding.

Matcha with lavender cold foam and Ferrero Rocher iced-coffee buckets at McGee Black Irish Coffee Company in Manasquan

Some of the most common flavors people were ordering included cannoli, s'mores (a TikTok favorite), tiramisu, and cookie butter.

McGee Black Irish Coffee Company in Manasquan sells iced-coffee buckets that has taken social media by storm

Other flavors include Ferrero Rocher (remember those hazelnut balls of chocolate), chocolate-covered strawberry, Ghirardelli, blueberry muffin, vanilla cupcake, Irish brownie mocha, oatmeal cookie, pistachio mocha, and so many others.

The cannoli iced-coffee bucket at McGee Black Irish Coffee Company in Manasquan

My son chose the cannoli iced-coffee bucket, which came with whipped cream, chocolate chips, a choice of milk (such as whole, soy, almond, coconut, to name a few), and a cannoli shell on top of the coffee! Yes, a real cannoli shell! It was perfect for dunking.

Tiramisu iced-coffee bucket at McGee Black Irish Coffee Company in Manasquan

I got the tiramisu iced-coffee bucket with almond milk, whipped cream, a dusting of cocoa powder, and two lady finger cookies on top.

Cannoli and Tiramisu iced-coffee buckets at McGee Black Irish Coffee Company in Manasquan

Both iced-coffee buckets? Delicious with a capital “D.” I honestly planned on having some of the coffee then, and saving the rest for later in the day. Nope. That didn’t happen. It was so delectable, I sucked down the whole bucket in one sitting.

The staff was so friendly and helpful, too. The baristas work so hard to fill every order with such precision, in an orderly, quick fashion, and always with a smile on their faces. They love what they do.

The iced-coffee buckets are $15 each but worth every single sip.

McGee Black Irish Coffee Company in Manasquan sells iced-coffee buckets that has taken social media by storm

Bonus: If you show off your order and tag McGee’s on your Instagram story, you’ll score a free sticker.

While you’re in line, and trust me, you’ll be in line for a while, browse the shop. It’s full of beautiful Irish goodies, as well as merchandise to buy, like t-shirts, sweatshirts, and water bottles.

Athena, a 7-month-old German Shepherd enjoyed a pup cup at McGee's Black Irish Coffee Company in Manasquan

If all of this doesn’t warm your soul, McGee’s is also pet-friendly. Just ask Athena. This 7-month-old German Shepherd was with her mom and in line directly in front of us.

When her mom got to the counter to place her coffee order, the staff gave Athena a pup cup, which she licked up in a matter of seconds.

McGee Black Irish Coffee Company in Manasquan sells iced-coffee buckets that has taken social media by storm

McGee’s Black Irish Coffee Company is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Jen Ursillo enjoying a tiramisu iced-coffee bucket at McGee Black Irish Coffee Company in Manasquan

Get there early, though. Try an iced-coffee bucket or another fabulous treat they offer.

Then, either sit outside on their little patio and enjoy your caffeinated treat, stroll Main Street, hit the beach, or another destination of your choosing with your bucket and straw in hand.

I went home and washed out the bucket. I plan on using it for future drinks.

Enjoy!

