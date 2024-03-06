Homes across NJ will be get discolored and low-pressure tap water

Homes across NJ will be get discolored and low-pressure tap water

Canva

🔵 Work on water mains has already begun in select towns

🔵 Municipalities will be impacted into the fall months

🔵 You're being advised to check for discolored water before running the dishwasher

New Jersey American Water has released a tentative schedule for the annual flushing of its water distribution system.

When it's happening in your area, you may notice periods of low water pressure or discolored water, the utility says.

Water main flushing began in early March, and it'll continue through the fall.

It involves simultaneously opening fire hydrants to increase water flows. The routine work also includes flushing blowoff valves on dead-end water mains.

"Flushing our system is an important, routine process that helps us clean out any mineral deposits or sediment that may have built up over time inside the pipes," New Jersey American Water President Mark McDonough said.

"While we're flushing, we also take the opportunity to check our water pressure and fire flows in the system and confirm our hydrants are operational."

SEE ALSO: Party City is getting a makeover in New Jersey

According to the flushing schedule (below), the process can take weeks in some areas of the state. In others, the utility will be in and out in a few days.

To get notified prior to flushing in your area, make sure you have a MyWater account with updated contact information.

Ahead of your area's turn, you can draw water for cooking or store water in the refrigerator for drinking, the utility says. Once flushing has begun, check for discolored water prior to using the washing machine or dishwasher.

New Jersey American Water flushing schedule

New Jersey American Water
loading...
New Jersey American Water
loading...
New Jersey American Water
loading...
New Jersey American Water
loading...
Dino Flammia
loading...

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Don't get fooled: Here's 24 scam texts I received in just one month

Although some may be humorous, others appear legit. Here are 24 texts I received in just one month's time, as well as one I'm surprised I never got.

Spam texts are listed in the same order that was received.

Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

LOOK: Here's how much grocery shopping now costs in the U.S.

The average cost of groceries for one person per month in 2023 was around $337. But how does your state compare? Do you pay more, or less? Data compiled by Zippia takes a look at the average monthly grocery bill per person in all 50 states. States are listed from least expensive to most expensive and are rounded up to the nearest dollar.

Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM