Homes across NJ will be get discolored and low-pressure tap water

🔵 Work on water mains has already begun in select towns

🔵 Municipalities will be impacted into the fall months

🔵 You're being advised to check for discolored water before running the dishwasher

New Jersey American Water has released a tentative schedule for the annual flushing of its water distribution system.

When it's happening in your area, you may notice periods of low water pressure or discolored water, the utility says.

Water main flushing began in early March, and it'll continue through the fall.

It involves simultaneously opening fire hydrants to increase water flows. The routine work also includes flushing blowoff valves on dead-end water mains.

"Flushing our system is an important, routine process that helps us clean out any mineral deposits or sediment that may have built up over time inside the pipes," New Jersey American Water President Mark McDonough said.

"While we're flushing, we also take the opportunity to check our water pressure and fire flows in the system and confirm our hydrants are operational."

SEE ALSO: Party City is getting a makeover in New Jersey

According to the flushing schedule (below), the process can take weeks in some areas of the state. In others, the utility will be in and out in a few days.

To get notified prior to flushing in your area, make sure you have a MyWater account with updated contact information.

Ahead of your area's turn, you can draw water for cooking or store water in the refrigerator for drinking, the utility says. Once flushing has begun, check for discolored water prior to using the washing machine or dishwasher.

New Jersey American Water flushing schedule

New Jersey American Water New Jersey American Water loading...

New Jersey American Water New Jersey American Water loading...

New Jersey American Water New Jersey American Water loading...

New Jersey American Water New Jersey American Water loading...

Dino Flammia Dino Flammia loading...

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Don't get fooled: Here's 24 scam texts I received in just one month Although some may be humorous, others appear legit. Here are 24 texts I received in just one month's time, as well as one I'm surprised I never got.

Spam texts are listed in the same order that was received. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant