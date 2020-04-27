Man shot, killed by police on highway ramp, Attorney General says

WAYNE — A police-involved shooting on a highway ramp left a man dead late Sunday afternoon.

It's third police involved shooting since Thursday. As is required for all police-involved shootings in New Jersey, it's being investigated by the state Attorney General's office.

The ramp from Route 46 to Route 80 and Route 23 north in Wayne was closed for several hours following the shooting for an investigation. The Attorney General's office and the New Jersey State Police Major Crime Bureau did not reveal details about what led to the shooting or what police department was involved.

Scene of a fatal police involved shooting in Wayne (RLS Metro Breaking News)

In a different incident, a State Police trooper was shot in the leg late Saturday night at a trailer park in Pittsgrove while investigating a home invasion reported earlier in the day, according to the Attorney General's office.

A group confronted the trooper after arriving at the park in separate vehicle and shot at him, even after he identified himself as law enforcement, according to the Attorney General's office, which said the officer fired his weapon during the confrontation.

Police fired more than 10 shots at Pequannock resident Luan Agolli, who had been pacing on Carroll Street in Paterson with a gun on Thursday. As officers surrounded him and command him to put the weapon down, he raised his arms while pointing the gun — a moment captured on video by nearby residents.

A law enacted in January 2019 requires that the Attorney General’s Office investigate deaths that occur during encounters with law enforcement officers.

