State trooper shot at South Jersey trailer park, police say

A State Police trooper is recovering in the hospital, after being shot while responding to a call in Salem County, the state Attorney General’s Office announced Sunday.

State Police said the shooting happened Saturday night at around 10:40 p.m. at the Harding Woods Mobile Home Park in Pittsgrove.

The male trooper was investigating a home invasion reported earlier that day, when a number of people drove up in separate vehicles and confronted him, according to police.

The trooper identified himself as law enforcement, was shot at and wounded, police said, who added the trooper also fired his weapon during the confrontation.

After undergoing surgery at Cooper University Hospital in Camden Sunday morning, the trooper is recovering from his injuries, police said. His identity was not publicly disclosed Sunday.

As of late Sunday, no charges have been filed stemming from the shooting.

The state Attorney General's Office said anyone with information was encouraged to contact 856-451-0101.

Harding Woods has a mailing address listed in Elmer, the neighboring municipality, the Attorney General's Office confirmed.

