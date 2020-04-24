Paterson cops kill gunman during standoff at intersection, video shows

PATERSON — The Attorney General’s Office is investigating the fatal police shooting of a man who refused to put down his weapon on Thursday.

Witnesses told the Paterson Press that police responded about 4 p.m. to a report of a man in the middle of a street holding a gun. Officers surrounded the man, shouted for him to drop the weapon and offered to help him, witnesses told the Press.

The Attorney General's Office said it is investigating the incident on Godwin Street. Authorities on Friday morning did not reveal what led to the standoff or identity the man.

Graphic video of the incident posted on YouTube and Twitter from different angles picks up with cops with their weapons drawn, some standing behind cars parked along the street. The man is seen pacing across the residential intersection.

"I'm Officer Stevens. Put your weapon down," an officer says to him.

The man is seen raising his arms while pointing the gun. Police fire at least 10 shots at him. He falls onto the sidewalk and drops the gun.

A law enacted in January 2019 requires that the Attorney General’s Office investigate deaths that occur during encounters with law enforcement officers.

