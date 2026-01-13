🌶️ After online accusations of hot sauce discipline on non-verbal, special needs kindergarteners, a substitute teacher was let go in NJ.

🏫 Paterson schools confirmed an investigation but declined to address specifics, prompting criticism from parents and advocates.

⚖️ Affected families and an advocacy group are asking why police and child protection were not immediately involved.

PATERSON — A substitute teacher has been fired by the Paterson Public School District, after accusations that hot sauce was being given to young non-verbal, special needs children as an in-class discipline.

A spokesperson for Paterson Public Schools did not directly address the accusations, but said that an individual no longer worked in the district.

“The District is aware of the allegation regarding an incident at Dale Avenue Elementary School and immediately initiated an investigation in accordance with established protocols,” according to a written statement sent to New Jersey 101.5 on Tuesday.

“We are committed to ensuring that every student feels safe, respected, and supported,” the district spokesperson added.

Facebook post sparks outrage over special needs discipline

In late December, another woman who substitutes in Paterson schools, Kenya Hilton, made the accusation public on Facebook, adding, “This is UNACCEPTABLE and DISTURBING.”

She said that the class involved young, kindergarten-aged children.

Parents say district gave conflicting information

One of the local parents, Quasheema Frye, followed up with the district and was told her 6-year-old son was among the students victimized by the hot sauce, CBS News reported.

School representatives later backtracked on that admission, the same report said.

Advocates demand accountability and police involvement

Frye is now being represented by the National United Youth Council, which is working to get more answers on the adult who has been fired.

“Who is this Substitute Teacher, what made her a qualified person; Why wasn't police or child protection called?” National United Youth Council Director Salaam Ismial said in a statement on Facebook.

Paterson Board of Education has a workshop meeting set for Feb. 4, and a regular session meeting remotely on Feb. 11.

NJ teacher busted in 2024 for taping student to desk

In December 2024, a Pompton Lakes teacher landed in trouble, after a 9-year-old boy reported being taped to his desk.

That teacher later surrendered his teaching certifications.

