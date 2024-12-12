🏫 NJ teacher faces criminal charge

🏫 Boy says he was taped to desk by his neck

🏫 Teacher’s aide allegedly did nothing, also arrested

A 57-year-old male teacher and 67-year-old female teacher aide have both landed in trouble, after a nine-year-old boy reported being taped to his desk in North Jersey.

Todd Lewis, of Wayne, and Sallyann Scala, of Pompton Lakes, were each arrested after an investigation launched by Pompton Lakes police, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes announced Thursday.

Pompton Lakes census data (Google Maps, Canva) Pompton Lakes census data (Google Maps, Canva) loading...

Both teachers were placed on leave once school administrators were made aware of the case, Pompton Lakes Schools Superintendent Paul Amoroso said in a letter sent to school families.

Borough police contacted the prosecutor’s office on Oct. 31, sharing that a 9-year-old boy at Lenox Elementary School had reported Lewis put masking tape around the back of the student’s neck and secured it to the child's desk, lasting for about 40-50 minutes.

Pompton Lakes school (Google Maps) Pompton Lakes school (Google Maps) loading...

During the incident, which happened earlier in October, Scala was also in the classroom and did nothing to help, police said.

Lewis has been charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Scala was charged with fourth-degree abuse and neglect of children.

Lewis was released pending trial on monitoring, with special release conditions that he be restricted from contact with any minor children, including the victim.

Neither employee would be allowed on school grounds as the case was ongoing, the superintendent said.

Pompton Lakes (Google Maps) Pompton Lakes (Google Maps) loading...

"We want to assure our parents, students, staff and school community that we are working very closely with law enforcement to guarantee the safety and security of our students," Amoroso said in the same letter on Thursday.

The Pompton Lakes public school district serves 1,729 students in pre-K through 12th grades.

It includes two elementary schools, one middle school and a high school.

If convicted of the second-degree charge, Lewis could face five to ten years in prison.

Scala could face up to 18 months in prison, if convicted of the fourth-degree offense.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

These NJ school districts have full day pre-K More New Jersey school districts than ever have free, full-day preschool programs — as of late 2024. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

NJ's wealthiest ZIP codes in 2024 These are the 10 most expensive ZIP codes in New Jersey, based on the median sale prices of homes, according to PropertyShark. Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia