PATERSON— A Paterson public school teacher has been accused of sexually assaulting a 9-year-old female student inside a classroom.

Paul Yang, of Leonia, was charged with second-degree counts of sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

The 32-year-old worked at Paterson Public School No. 25, where he was a fourth grade science teacher, Paterson Press reported.

He is no longer employed by the district.

Paterson school district responds as investigation unfolds

“The district takes any allegation involving the safety and well-being of our students with the utmost seriousness,” Paterson Public Schools Director of Communications Aida Rosario said in a statement received by New Jersey 101.5.

Yang is married and is a South Korean national, according to jail records.

Student reported abuse to authorities, special victims unit investigates

On Oct. 22, detectives with the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit were alerted about the girl reporting an incident of abuse inside a classroom during the school day.

Yang has been on leave and was no longer with the district, effective Thursday, the day the charges were announced, Rosario said.

Conviction on either count is punishable by five to 10 years in state prison.

The state was seeking for Yang to remain in custody for pretrial detention.

That motion will be scheduled and heard in Superior Court.

