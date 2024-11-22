Man sets house on fire, fights with police, officers say — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Friday:

NJ drunk mom who caused baby suffocation death gets prison (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) NJ drunk mom who caused baby suffocation death gets prison (Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

LOWER TOWNSHIP — A 29-year-old mother has been sentenced to four years in prison for causing her infant son’s death last year.

Michelle Stanton, of the Villas section, was indicted in August on second-degree counts of manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child.

In September, she pleaded guilty to second-degree count manslaughter, to be sentenced a degree lower, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said.

Big Rusty wildfire in Hainesport 11/18/24, Big Rusty Big Rusty wildfire in Hainesport 11/18/24 (NBC Philadelphia via YouTube), Big Rusty (Burlington County) loading...

HAINESPORT — The Big Rusty Wildfire is considered suspicious, according to New Jersey State Police, who are asking for the public's help in their investigation.

The wildfire broke out in a wooded area of Creek Turn Park in Hainesport along Bancroft Lane and Lenox Drive on Monday. It is home to "Big Rusty," a giant troll built out of metal, cement and wood in 2023 by Danish artist Thomas Dambo on the site of a former factory. Twenty structures in a nearby neighborhood were threatened by the flames

(Google Maps/Jenna Sciabica via Instagram) (Google Maps/Jenna Sciabica via Instagram) loading...

MARLBORO — A former special education teacher at Memorial Middle School has been found not guilty of harassment by a judge but her long fight is just beginning, according to her attorney.

Thursday's decision in Marlboro Municipal Court is a small relief for Jenna Sciabica, attorney Mitchel Ansell said to New Jersey 101.5.

Sciabica had been charged with harassment, which is a disorderly persons offense, or a low-level misdemeanor. A judge found her not guilty and her record will be expunged, Ansell said.

Trenton police vehicle. (AP Photo/Mel Evans) Trenton police vehicle. (AP Photo/Mel Evans) loading...

TRENTON (AP) — Police in New Jersey’s capital have shown a pattern of misconduct, including excessive force and unlawful stops, Justice Department officials said Thursday, in a report documenting arrests without a legal basis, officers escalating situations with aggression and unnecessary use of pepper spray.

The 45-page report comes after a roughly yearlong investigation into the Trenton Police Department, undertaken after an officer shot and paralyzed a young Black man who attempted to drive away when officers didn’t tell them why they stopped him.

Fire at a house on McGuire Street in Woodbridge 11/21/24 (RLS Metro Breaking News) Fire at a house on McGuire Street in Woodbridge 11/21/24 (RLS Metro Breaking News) loading...

WOODBRIDGE — A homeowner was charged with arson after police say he set his own house on fire early Thursday, damaging five other homes in the process.

Woodbridge Police Chief Law Enforcement Officer Brian Murphy said the fire was first reported at a home on McGuire Street in the Menlo Park section of Woodbridge around 3 a.m.

Murphy said when officials arrived at the scene, they were met outside by 57-year-old homeowner Anthony Burke.

