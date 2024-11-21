Man accused of setting his Woodbridge home on fire

🔥The owner fought with police outside his Woodbridge home, police say

🔥Police say he set his house on fire

🔥 The home is a complete loss, according to police

WOODBRIDGE — A homeowner was charged with arson after police say he set his own house on fire early Thursday, damaging five other homes in the process.

Woodbridge Police Chief Law Enforcement Officer Brian Murphy said the fire was first reported at a home on McGuire Street in the Menlo Park section of Woodbridge around 3 a.m.

Murphy said when officials arrived at the scene, they were met outside by 57-year-old homeowner Anthony Burke.

Murphy said four officers who tried to talk to Burke were injured when he began to fight with them. Murphy said Burke was also injured while setting the fire.

Burke was charged with six counts of aggravated arson, six counts of aggravated assault and one count obstructing the administration of law.

Complete loss

The home is a complete loss and will likely have to be torn down, according to Murphy. Five other homes were damaged by the blaze.

Red Cross New Jersey said it assisted five people from two families with temporary housing, food, clothing and other immediate needs.

Neighbors told ABC 7 Eyewitness News that police went door-to-door getting residents out of the adjacent homes. They described seeing "massive" flames coming from the home.

Murphy did not disclose a motive for the fire.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

NJ's top 10 downtowns for holiday shopping Check on these stores this Small Business Saturday and beyond! Gallery Credit: Jill Croce

How to conserve water at home New Jersey officials and utilities want residents to be smart about water usage, as drought conditions persist. Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia