Man accused of setting his Woodbridge home on fire
🔥The owner fought with police outside his Woodbridge home, police say
🔥Police say he set his house on fire
🔥 The home is a complete loss, according to police
WOODBRIDGE — A homeowner was charged with arson after police say he set his own house on fire early Thursday, damaging five other homes in the process.
Woodbridge Police Chief Law Enforcement Officer Brian Murphy said the fire was first reported at a home on McGuire Street in the Menlo Park section of Woodbridge around 3 a.m.
Murphy said when officials arrived at the scene, they were met outside by 57-year-old homeowner Anthony Burke.
Murphy said four officers who tried to talk to Burke were injured when he began to fight with them. Murphy said Burke was also injured while setting the fire.
Burke was charged with six counts of aggravated arson, six counts of aggravated assault and one count obstructing the administration of law.
ALSO READ: Lightning strikes NJ transformer, knocks out power to thousands
Complete loss
The home is a complete loss and will likely have to be torn down, according to Murphy. Five other homes were damaged by the blaze.
Red Cross New Jersey said it assisted five people from two families with temporary housing, food, clothing and other immediate needs.
Neighbors told ABC 7 Eyewitness News that police went door-to-door getting residents out of the adjacent homes. They described seeing "massive" flames coming from the home.
Murphy did not disclose a motive for the fire.
