Man left at Toms River, NJ hospital with gunshot wound dies

TOMS RIVER — The death of a man who was dropped off at Community Medical Center Wednesday night after he was shot multiple times is under investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.

Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said Jimmy Mosley, 36, of South Toms River, was brought to the hospital on Route 37 in a private vehicle around 10:15 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The vehicle that had transported Mosley left after a passenger got out, according to Billhimer.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, according to the prosecutor, who said there is no danger to the public.

Billhimer asked anyone with information about the shooting to call the Prosecutor's Office at 732-929-2027 ext. 2476 or Toms River police at 732-349-0150 ext. 1297.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

