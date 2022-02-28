Man charged in December carjacking at gunpoint in Montclair, NJ
MONTCLAIR — The U.S. Attorney's Office in Newark has charged a resident of that city for his alleged role in a brazen, armed carjacking of a woman in her own driveway.
According to a complaint filed in the case, Andy Cook, 23, and an accomplice approached a 2021 Porsche Cayenne parked in a Montclair driveway on the evening of Dec. 6, 2021.
In the encounter captured by surveillance camera, the accomplice aimed a gun at the woman in the driver's seat, ordering her to exit the vehicle and leave her belongings inside. Cook is then alleged to have entered the car and drove it away.
The accomplice fled on foot. A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office confirmed to New Jersey 101.5 that that person is still at large.
After Cook took off in the car, the victim contacted police, who located the vehicle and followed it onto Route 280 in Orange, according to the complaint.
Cook was then alleged to have left the Porsche in the middle of the highway and fled on foot toward an exit ramp in Newark, where police reported finding him hiding in a residential building on Second Street. He was found to be in possession of the key to the stolen vehicle.
The complaint charges Cook with one count each of carjacking, conspiracy to commit carjacking, and conspiracy to use a firearm during a crime of violence. The latter and most serious of the charges carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
A court appearance by videoconference is scheduled for Monday afternoon.
Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com
