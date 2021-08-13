Look! What’s open on the Asbury Park, NJ Boardwalk
I've been saying for years, that Asbury Park is a great place to be, and be seen, in New Jersey.
The Asbury Park Boardwalk is also a great place to shop, and eat ... and have fun.
The Boardwalk is open ...
... and so are its businesses, ready and happy to cater to your wants and needs.
As I was walking the "boards" to the New Jersey Natural Gas Asbury Park Boardwalk Studio, recently, for our New Jersey 101.5 broadcast, I was smiling all the way, seeing so many shops open...and busy.
And, it hit me ... that I should show you.
I tried to take the pictures without being noticed (which can be hard to do when you're wearing a New Jersey 101.5 T-shirt). This isn't every cafe, shop, or business ... but it's most of them...until I got to the broadcast studio between 3rd & 4th Avenues.
Having said that, let's GO:
Look closely at the photo below ...
... they're hiring. See the note on the door. YOU can WORK at the boardwalk. Cool.
As I continue to stroll ..."I scream, you scream ...
... we ALL scream for ICE CREAM."
And, for some lemonade. So refreshing.
Beachwear ... hats, suits, and more.
All this walking is making me hungry (again).
Satisfy your sweet tooth ...
...while others in your group are headed further up the boardwalk for...
... hot dogs, sausages, and steaks.
Sure, I'd LOVE an Italian Ice..
AND:
A(nother) refreshing fruit drink.
As I get closer to the NJ101.5 broadcast location (between 3rd & 4th Avenues)...
I can grab a slice ...
... and a "RETRO" game.
NICE.
I'm almost there ...
... the New Jersey Natural Gas Asbury Park Boardwalk Studio.
It's good to know that neither I, or my promotions or engineering staff, will have to go far for a hot dog, or a burger ...
or for MORE ...
Pizza. YUM.
You know what? There's something for everyone along the Asbury Park Boardwalk:
I can even ...
... "putt around" during a long ...
... New Jersey 101.5 music sweep.
There's so much to do and see, along the Asbury Park Boardwalk.
And, remember, this is your all-along-the way view:
ENJOY Asbury Park, New Jersey.
Come back, and check out all my action-packed photos (again) before you go, so that you're in-the-know.
And, New Jersey 101.5 will be back, broadcasting LIVE, on Saturday August 28th, from 3-7pm.
I can't wait.