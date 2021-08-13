I've been saying for years, that Asbury Park is a great place to be, and be seen, in New Jersey.

So does the Boardwalk. (Craig Allen photo)

The Asbury Park Boardwalk is also a great place to shop, and eat ... and have fun.

The Boardwalk is open ...

Please keep this in mind. (Craig Allen photo)

... and so are its businesses, ready and happy to cater to your wants and needs.

As I was walking the "boards" to the New Jersey Natural Gas Asbury Park Boardwalk Studio, recently, for our New Jersey 101.5 broadcast, I was smiling all the way, seeing so many shops open...and busy.

And, it hit me ... that I should show you.

I tried to take the pictures without being noticed (which can be hard to do when you're wearing a New Jersey 101.5 T-shirt). This isn't every cafe, shop, or business ... but it's most of them...until I got to the broadcast studio between 3rd & 4th Avenues.

Having said that, let's GO:

Grab a drink at the bar, a snack, and some shade under an umbrella (Craig Allen photo)

Look closely at the photo below ...

The Roastery sign clearly says OPEN. (Craig Allen photo)

... they're hiring. See the note on the door. YOU can WORK at the boardwalk. Cool.

As I continue to stroll ..."I scream, you scream ...

Ice Cream! (Craig Allen photo)

... we ALL scream for ICE CREAM."

I like lemonade...on the sweet side. (Craig Allen photo)

And, for some lemonade. So refreshing.

Need sandals...or, do you call them flip-flops? (Craig Allen photo)

Beachwear ... hats, suits, and more.

I'd like an empanada. (Craig Allen photo).

All this walking is making me hungry (again).

You can get Korean/Fusion on the Boardwalk. (Craig Allen photo)

Satisfy your sweet tooth ...

Mmmmm...crepes. (Craig Allen photo)

...while others in your group are headed further up the boardwalk for...

The line formed, as soon as I stepped back. (Craig Allen photo)

... hot dogs, sausages, and steaks.

"Greetings From Asbury Park NJ" souvenirs. (Craig Allen photo)

Sure, I'd LOVE an Italian Ice..

I can't decide what flavor ice I want. (Craig Allen photo)

AND:

Fresh fruit...in a drink glass. (Craig Allen photo)

A(nother) refreshing fruit drink.

As I get closer to the NJ101.5 broadcast location (between 3rd & 4th Avenues)...

Pepperoni, please. (Craig Allen photo)

I can grab a slice ...

Pinball? Yes, please. (Craig Allen photo)

... and a "RETRO" game.

NICE.

I'm almost there ...

The "blue" NJ101.5 Boardwalk studio is in the background, to the right. (Craig Allen photo)

... the New Jersey Natural Gas Asbury Park Boardwalk Studio.

It's good to know that neither I, or my promotions or engineering staff, will have to go far for a hot dog, or a burger ...

Can I get jalapeno ketchup on my burger? (Craig Allen photo)

or for MORE ...

Now, I'll get a whole pie...slices for everyone. (Craig Allen photo)

Pizza. YUM.

You know what? There's something for everyone along the Asbury Park Boardwalk:

I can even ...

Get your mini-golf tickets. (Craig Allen photo)

... "putt around" during a long ...

I'm talking...Greatest Hits. (Craig Allen photo)

... New Jersey 101.5 music sweep.

There's so much to do and see, along the Asbury Park Boardwalk.

It's a fun "stroll" for all ages. (Craig Allen photo)

And, remember, this is your all-along-the way view:

Sand, Surf, Sun & FUN. (Craig Allen photo)

ENJOY Asbury Park, New Jersey.

Come back, and check out all my action-packed photos (again) before you go, so that you're in-the-know.

I'll see you again, on Saturday August 28th. (Tom Trembly photo)

And, New Jersey 101.5 will be back, broadcasting LIVE, on Saturday August 28th, from 3-7pm.

I can't wait.

