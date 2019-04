Enjoy your Saturday afternoon with New Jersey 101.5, in Asbury Park.

With special guest Tom Rivers, New Jersey Traffic North! (NJ Prize Team photo).

We're broadcasting from the New Jersey Natural Gas Asbury Park Boardwalk Studio, between 3rd and 4th Avenues, til 7:00.

"Promo Joe" has goodies! (Craig Allen photo).

Stop by, say HI...and play games with the Jersey Prize Team, for some cool prizes.

Get your beach pass, or just come for a stroll. (Craig Allen photo).

Make Asbury Park a part of your Labor Day Weekend fun...

My view of the beach...are you here? (Craig Allen photo).

...with New Jersey 101.5.