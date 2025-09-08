Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the North

8 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)

7 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots) Ocean Temperature 72° - 76°

(Normal 70° - 73°) Air Temperature 69° - 75° Sunrise/Sunset 6:30am - 7:20pm UV Index 6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Mon 8:43a Low

Mon 3:07p High

Mon 9:02p Low

Tue 3:29a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 8:17a Low

Mon 2:31p High

Mon 8:36p Low

Tue 2:53a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 8:31a Low

Mon 2:43p High

Mon 8:50p Low

Tue 3:05a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 8:13a Low

Mon 2:35p High

Mon 8:32p Low

Tue 2:57a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 6:52a High

Mon 12:23p Low

Mon 7:12p High

Tue 12:42a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 8:37a Low

Mon 3:02p High

Mon 8:56p Low

Tue 3:23a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 6:26a High

Mon 11:30a Low

Mon 6:46p High

Mon 11:49p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Mon 9:36a Low

Mon 3:33p High

Mon 9:54p Low

Tue 3:58a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 8:24a Low

Mon 2:31p High

Mon 8:44p Low

Tue 2:55a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Mon 8:56a Low

Mon 2:57p High

Mon 9:21p Low

Tue 3:23a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 8:30a Low

Mon 2:39p High

Mon 8:51p Low

Tue 3:03a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Mon 9:33a Low

Mon 3:32p High

Mon 9:55p Low

Tue 3:56a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: NE 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NE 2 ft at 5 seconds.

TUE: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 4 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: NE winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

WED: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.

WED NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

THU NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

CHECK OUT: All the free beaches in New Jersey The Jersey Shore is notorious for charging for access to the beaches. But there are a few that let you get in for free.

Best coffee shops & cafes near NJ beaches When it comes to food, New Jersey is known for many things such as pizza and pork roll. Don't count us out when it comes to coffee.

With all the hustle and bustle involved in the average New Jersey resident's day, coffee is essential. It doesn't matter whether you're living in the cities of North Jersey or the vacation spots at the shore.

In fact, as the former owner of two Jersey shore coffee houses, Coffee Dot Comedy in Sea Isle City and the Daily Grind in Ocean Grove, I know firsthand how much people at the Jersey shore love their coffee.

With respect to that, I asked my social media following where the best coffee houses at the Jersey Shore were, especially since my two places no longer exist.

Below is what they came up with. (And see this other article for their coffee shop and cafe recommendations for Central Jersey.)

Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson