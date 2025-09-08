NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Monday, Sept. 8
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the North
8 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)
7 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|72° - 76°
(Normal 70° - 73°)
|Air Temperature
|69° - 75°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:30am - 7:20pm
|UV Index
|6 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Mon 8:43a
|Low
Mon 3:07p
|High
Mon 9:02p
|Low
Tue 3:29a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 8:17a
|Low
Mon 2:31p
|High
Mon 8:36p
|Low
Tue 2:53a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 8:31a
|Low
Mon 2:43p
|High
Mon 8:50p
|Low
Tue 3:05a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 8:13a
|Low
Mon 2:35p
|High
Mon 8:32p
|Low
Tue 2:57a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 6:52a
|High
Mon 12:23p
|Low
Mon 7:12p
|High
Tue 12:42a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 8:37a
|Low
Mon 3:02p
|High
Mon 8:56p
|Low
Tue 3:23a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 6:26a
|High
Mon 11:30a
|Low
Mon 6:46p
|High
Mon 11:49p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Mon 9:36a
|Low
Mon 3:33p
|High
Mon 9:54p
|Low
Tue 3:58a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 8:24a
|Low
Mon 2:31p
|High
Mon 8:44p
|Low
Tue 2:55a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Mon 8:56a
|Low
Mon 2:57p
|High
Mon 9:21p
|Low
Tue 3:23a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 8:30a
|Low
Mon 2:39p
|High
Mon 8:51p
|Low
Tue 3:03a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Mon 9:33a
|Low
Mon 3:32p
|High
Mon 9:55p
|Low
Tue 3:56a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: NE 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.
TONIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NE 2 ft at 5 seconds.
TUE: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 4 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: NE winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.
WED: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.
WED NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.
THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
THU NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
FRI: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.
FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
