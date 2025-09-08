NJ beach weather &#038; waves: Jersey Shore Report for Monday, Sept. 8

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Monday, Sept. 8

Seaside Heights (Robert Connor)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the North
8 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)
7 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Ocean Temperature72° - 76°
(Normal 70° - 73°)
Air Temperature69° - 75°
Sunrise/Sunset6:30am - 7:20pm
UV Index6 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Mon 8:43a		Low
Mon 3:07p		High
Mon 9:02p		Low
Tue 3:29a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 8:17a		Low
Mon 2:31p		High
Mon 8:36p		Low
Tue 2:53a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 8:31a		Low
Mon 2:43p		High
Mon 8:50p		Low
Tue 3:05a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 8:13a		Low
Mon 2:35p		High
Mon 8:32p		Low
Tue 2:57a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 6:52a		High
Mon 12:23p		Low
Mon 7:12p		High
Tue 12:42a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 8:37a		Low
Mon 3:02p		High
Mon 8:56p		Low
Tue 3:23a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Mon 6:26a		High
Mon 11:30a		Low
Mon 6:46p		High
Mon 11:49p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Mon 9:36a		Low
Mon 3:33p		High
Mon 9:54p		Low
Tue 3:58a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 8:24a		Low
Mon 2:31p		High
Mon 8:44p		Low
Tue 2:55a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Mon 8:56a		Low
Mon 2:57p		High
Mon 9:21p		Low
Tue 3:23a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 8:30a		Low
Mon 2:39p		High
Mon 8:51p		Low
Tue 3:03a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Mon 9:33a		Low
Mon 3:32p		High
Mon 9:55p		Low
Tue 3:56a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: NE 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 7 seconds.

TONIGHT: NE winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NE 2 ft at 5 seconds.

TUE: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 4 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: NE winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft.

WED: NE winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. A chance of showers.

WED NIGHT: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

THU: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

THU NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

CHECK OUT: All the free beaches in New Jersey

The Jersey Shore is notorious for charging for access to the beaches. But there are a few that let you get in for free.

Best coffee shops & cafes near NJ beaches

When it comes to food, New Jersey is known for many things such as pizza and pork roll. Don't count us out when it comes to coffee.

With all the hustle and bustle involved in the average New Jersey resident's day, coffee is essential. It doesn't matter whether you're living in the cities of North Jersey or the vacation spots at the shore.

In fact, as the former owner of two Jersey shore coffee houses, Coffee Dot Comedy in Sea Isle City and the Daily Grind in Ocean Grove, I know firsthand how much people at the Jersey shore love their coffee.

With respect to that, I asked my social media following where the best coffee houses at the Jersey Shore were, especially since my two places no longer exist.

Below is what they came up with. (And see this other article for their coffee shop and cafe recommendations for Central Jersey.)

Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson

Another great South Jersey winery

If you like wine and good food, New Jersey is one of the best states to enjoy a winery.

Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM