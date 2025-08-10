Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the West

2 - 6 mph (Gust 9 mph)

2 - 5 knots (Gust 8 knots) Ocean Temperature 74° - 78°

(Normal 72° - 74°) Air Temperature 77° - 89° Sunrise/Sunset 6:02am - 8:00pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sun 9:11a Low

Sun 3:26p High

Sun 9:24p Low

Mon 4:00a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 8:45a Low

Sun 2:50p High

Sun 8:58p Low

Mon 3:24a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 8:59a Low

Sun 3:02p High

Sun 9:12p Low

Mon 3:36a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 8:41a Low

Sun 2:54p High

Sun 8:54p Low

Mon 3:28a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 7:25a High

Sun 12:51p Low

Sun 7:31p High

Mon 1:04a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 9:04a Low

Sun 3:17p High

Sun 9:19p Low

Mon 3:56a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 6:59a High

Sun 11:58a Low

Sun 7:05p High

Mon 12:11a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sun 10:03a Low

Sun 3:50p High

Sun 10:19p Low

Mon 4:34a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 8:52a Low

Sun 2:47p High

Sun 9:08p Low

Mon 3:27a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sun 9:25a Low

Sun 3:14p High

Sun 9:48p Low

Mon 3:57a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 8:56a Low

Sun 2:55p High

Sun 9:15p Low

Mon 3:35a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sun 10:00a Low

Sun 3:51p High

Sun 10:20p Low

Mon 4:29a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: Light and variable winds, becoming S 5 to 10 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 8 seconds.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 8 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 9 seconds and S 2 ft at 3 seconds.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 9 seconds and S 1 foot at 3 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

