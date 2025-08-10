NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, Aug. 10
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the West
2 - 6 mph (Gust 9 mph)
2 - 5 knots (Gust 8 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|74° - 78°
(Normal 72° - 74°)
|Air Temperature
|77° - 89°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:02am - 8:00pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sun 9:11a
|Low
Sun 3:26p
|High
Sun 9:24p
|Low
Mon 4:00a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 8:45a
|Low
Sun 2:50p
|High
Sun 8:58p
|Low
Mon 3:24a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 8:59a
|Low
Sun 3:02p
|High
Sun 9:12p
|Low
Mon 3:36a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 8:41a
|Low
Sun 2:54p
|High
Sun 8:54p
|Low
Mon 3:28a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 7:25a
|High
Sun 12:51p
|Low
Sun 7:31p
|High
Mon 1:04a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 9:04a
|Low
Sun 3:17p
|High
Sun 9:19p
|Low
Mon 3:56a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 6:59a
|High
Sun 11:58a
|Low
Sun 7:05p
|High
Mon 12:11a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sun 10:03a
|Low
Sun 3:50p
|High
Sun 10:19p
|Low
Mon 4:34a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 8:52a
|Low
Sun 2:47p
|High
Sun 9:08p
|Low
Mon 3:27a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sun 9:25a
|Low
Sun 3:14p
|High
Sun 9:48p
|Low
Mon 3:57a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 8:56a
|Low
Sun 2:55p
|High
Sun 9:15p
|Low
Mon 3:35a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sun 10:00a
|Low
Sun 3:51p
|High
Sun 10:20p
|Low
Mon 4:29a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: Light and variable winds, becoming S 5 to 10 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 9 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 8 seconds.
MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 8 seconds.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 9 seconds and S 2 ft at 3 seconds.
TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 9 seconds and S 1 foot at 3 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds.
WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers.
THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
