NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, Aug. 10

Bradley Beach (Joseph Hewes)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the West
2 - 6 mph (Gust 9 mph)
2 - 5 knots (Gust 8 knots)
Ocean Temperature74° - 78°
(Normal 72° - 74°)
Air Temperature77° - 89°
Sunrise/Sunset6:02am - 8:00pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Sun 9:11a		Low
Sun 3:26p		High
Sun 9:24p		Low
Mon 4:00a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 8:45a		Low
Sun 2:50p		High
Sun 8:58p		Low
Mon 3:24a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 8:59a		Low
Sun 3:02p		High
Sun 9:12p		Low
Mon 3:36a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 8:41a		Low
Sun 2:54p		High
Sun 8:54p		Low
Mon 3:28a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 7:25a		High
Sun 12:51p		Low
Sun 7:31p		High
Mon 1:04a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 9:04a		Low
Sun 3:17p		High
Sun 9:19p		Low
Mon 3:56a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sun 6:59a		High
Sun 11:58a		Low
Sun 7:05p		High
Mon 12:11a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Sun 10:03a		Low
Sun 3:50p		High
Sun 10:19p		Low
Mon 4:34a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 8:52a		Low
Sun 2:47p		High
Sun 9:08p		Low
Mon 3:27a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Sun 9:25a		Low
Sun 3:14p		High
Sun 9:48p		Low
Mon 3:57a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 8:56a		Low
Sun 2:55p		High
Sun 9:15p		Low
Mon 3:35a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sun 10:00a		Low
Sun 3:51p		High
Sun 10:20p		Low
Mon 4:29a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: Light and variable winds, becoming S 5 to 10 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 8 seconds.

MON: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 8 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 3 ft at 9 seconds and S 2 ft at 3 seconds.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 9 seconds and S 1 foot at 3 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and E 2 ft at 8 seconds.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

WED NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

