The other day, I took a "break in the action," to grab a cup of coffee, and chat with my neighbor. She's had both COVID shots, and we're in each other's very small circle of face-to-face friends.

Along with my coffee, she offered me a slice of this home made cheese cake.

It's like a "cheesecake," with lemon, and it's delicious.

It's...GRRRRRREAT!

You'll need:

3/4 C softened butter (1&1/2 sticks)

1 C sugar

15oz whole milk ricotta cheese

3 large eggs

1 t vanilla

2 large lemons, zested and juiced

1/2 t baking soda

1/2 t salt

1&1/2 C flour

powdered sugar for dusting the top of the cake

Italian Lemon Ricotta Cake