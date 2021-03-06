Italian Lemon Ricotta Cake
The other day, I took a "break in the action," to grab a cup of coffee, and chat with my neighbor. She's had both COVID shots, and we're in each other's very small circle of face-to-face friends.
Along with my coffee, she offered me a slice of this home made cheese cake.
It's like a "cheesecake," with lemon, and it's delicious.
It's...GRRRRRREAT!
You'll need:
3/4 C softened butter (1&1/2 sticks)
1 C sugar
15oz whole milk ricotta cheese
3 large eggs
1 t vanilla
2 large lemons, zested and juiced
1/2 t baking soda
1/2 t salt
1&1/2 C flour
powdered sugar for dusting the top of the cake
