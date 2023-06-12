Irvington, NJ, high school like a “War Zone” – NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Monday:

⬛ More teachers speak after officials lash out at NJ 101.5 report

State inspectors found health and safety violations at Irvington High School that weren't addressed until late into the school year after the district was ordered to do so by the state Department of Health.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ I-95 collapse repairs expected to take months, detours available

PA Governor Josh Shapiro said repairs to I-95 are expected to take months as commuters look for alternative routes.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ NJ dad who drowned saving daughter was FDNY firefighter

The NYFD has identified the father from Teaneck who drowned rescuing his daughter from a riptide at the Jersey Shore as a longtime firefighter.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ 2 wildfires in Burlington County, NJ burn nearly 1,500 acres

The first wildfire to develop Friday morning was the City Line Road Wildfire in the Brendan T. Byrne State Forest while the Buzby Boggs Wildfire developed Friday afternoon in Evesham.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ Armed NJ home invaders pose as Amazon drivers, cops say

Three men are charged in connection to a North Arlington home invasion in which they posed as Amazon drivers and pistol whipped the homeowner, authorities say.

Click HERE to read more.

