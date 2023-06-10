2 wildfires in Burlington County, NJ burn nearly 1,500 acres

🔴 Two wildfires developed in Burlington County on Friday 30 miles apart

New Jersey's active wildfire season continues Saturday morning with two wildfires burning in Burington County.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service has fought 10 major wildfires this year. The first wildfire to develop Friday was the City Line Road Wildfire was first spotted late Friday morning on City Road in the Browns Mills section of Pemberton Township in the Brendan T. Byrne State Forest. It burned through 850 acres and was 50% contained as of 10 a.m. Saturday.

Two structures threatened by the fire were no longer in danger. North Branch Road, Glassworks Road, City Line Road and Butler Place Road were closed.

"We had really erratic fire behavior," section forest fire warden John Earlin Sr. said at a media briefing Friday night. "The wind kept changing directions on us, it was taking the fire a couple directions at a time, it seemed like."

Another fire 30 miles away

The Buzby Boggs Wildfire developed Friday afternoon 30 miles away on Kettle Run Road in Evesham in a more populated area to the west. Four structures were threatened. Firefighters worked all night to improve containment lines and used backfires to burn fuel ahead of the fire.

Kettle Run Road was closed between Sycamore and Braddock Mill, according to Evesham police.

The fire charred 600 acres and was 50% contained as of 10 a.m. Saturday morning. The fire is expected to grow to 400 acres before being fully contained.

Map showing locations of the Buzby Boggs Wildfire in Evesham and the City Line Wildfire in the Browns Mills section of Pemberton Township

Showers offer little help

Firefighting efforts were helped a bit by a line of heavy showers that moved through part of Burlington County Friday night.

"Friday's showers were very isolated, about the size of a single town. It looks like Browns Mills did benefit from a few raindrops, but not Evesham," New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said.

The fires are the third and fourth in Burlington County in the past two weeks. Just a week ago the Flatiron Wildfire in Medford burned Township through 82 acres. The Allen Road fire in the Bass River State Forest burned around 5,000 acres the week before.

The Glory Wildfire burned 82 acres in Jackson on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Firefighter douses the City Line Road fire 6/9/23 (NJ DEP)

Only you can prevent wildfires

The state assistant fire warden asked for the public's help in reducing the risk of wildfire by following the open burning restrictions and not doing anything that might spark a fire like flicking a lit cigarette out the window or parking vehicles on dry grass.

"Thank you to our brave Forest Fire Service members for battling another wildfire," Gov. Phil Murphy said online. "It’s been a tough season — we’re grateful to everyone who will be working overnight to keep the situation under control."

Fire restrictions in place by the NJ DEP 6/10/23 (NJ DEP)

Rain on the way will help

The forecast calls for sunny skies all weekend with a slight chance of showers in the evening both Saturday and Sunday, according to Zarrow.

"I'm still hopeful for a good soaking rain on Monday. A half-inch to an inch of rain would tamp down our drought concerns and wildfire danger for a little while, at least," Zarrow said.

Air quality will also be much improved during the weekend with good to moderate conditions.

"Some smoke particulates may still pass through the upper atmosphere today and tomorrow, leading to a hazy, milky, washed-out sky at times. But I see no problems near the surface," Zarrow said.

Buzby Boggs Wildfire in Evesham 6/9/23 (NJ DEP)

