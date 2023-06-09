New Jersey’s on fire: Wildfire sparks again in Burlington County

PEMBERTON TOWNSHIP — Weary firefighters responded to yet another wildfire in Burlington County late Friday morning.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service reported the fire off City Line Road in the Browns Mills section.. As of 2:30 p.m., the agency had not said how many acres had burned.

No roads had been closed by the fire as of 2:30 p.m.

Map showing City Line Road in the Browns Mills Road of Pemberton Township in Burlington County Map showing City Line Road in the Browns Mills Road of Pemberton Township in Burlington County (Canva) loading...

A hotbed of wildfires

It's the third potentially large wildfire in Burlington County in the past two weeks of what has been a very active wildfire season in New Jersey.

Just a week ago the Flatiron Wildfire in Medford burned Township through 82 acres. The Allen Road fire in the Bass River State Forest burned around 5,000 acres the week before.

The Glory Wildfire burned 82 acres in Jackson on Tuesday and Wednesday.

While no specific warnings were issued Friday about wildfires, conditions remain dry and conducive to the rapid spread of fires, according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow, who added that there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon.

