I-95 collapse repairs expected to take months, detours available

PHILADELPHIA — Commuters in the Philadelphia area could be looking at travel issues well into late summer and past the July Fourth holiday after a shocking collapse of a portion of I-95 on Sunday morning as officials expect repairs to take several months.

The vehicle fire began around 6:20 a.m., according to PA State Police. A fuel truck carrying a "petroleum-based product" ignited and caused the collapse in the northbound lanes at Cottman Avenue to occur within the hour, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro said Sunday evening. The section of roadway is just north of the Tacony-Palmyra Bridge into New Jersey.

The red section of I-95 collapsed 6/11/23 (PennDOT)

Shapiro said the truck was trapped below thousands of tons of concrete and steel. The driver of the vehicle has not been found. No known injuries have been reported.

Along with the northbound side completely collapsing, the southbound portion is not structurally sound, according to Shapiro. Transportation officials have recommended an alternative route and are working on other possible detour routes.

"We're also looking at interim solutions to connect both sides of I-95 to get traffic through the area," Shapiro said. "With regard to the complete rebuild of the I-95 roadway, we expect that to take some number of months."

The Pennsylvania governor said that a timeline for repairs would be available after PennDOT engineers completed a review. Shapiro said he would issue a disaster declaration Monday morning to speed up the process.

PennDOT issued a recommended detour route for motorists traveling through Philadelphia. Commuters headed northbound should take 676 West to I-76 West, then Route 1 North, and then take Woodhaven Road/Route 63 East. Drivers headed southbound can use Woodhaven Road/Route 63 West to Route 1 South, then use 76 East to connect to 676 East.

For those who are traveling through New Jersey, alternatives include the NJ Turnpike, I-295, and Route 130. The Betsy Ross Bridge is another option as the section of I-95 near the Tacony-Palmyra Bridge is closed.

I-95-Collapse AP

NJDOT Communications Director Jim Barry told New Jersey 101.5 in a statement that motorists should check 511nj.org for updates.

"Motorists are encouraged to plan additional time for their commutes and to be patient as all find the best detour route for their particular travels," Barry said.

An official website for updates on the I-95 repairs is available here.

