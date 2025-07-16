ICE raids continue in New Jersey — NJ Top News

Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show with Eric Scott on Wednesday:

House after an explosion in North Plainfield, High water engulfs a car on Brookside Terrace in Clark 7/14/25 House after an explosion in North Plainfield (ABC 7 Eyewitness News , High water engulfs a car on Brookside Terrace in Clark 7/14/25 (Mary Pellegrino) loading...

🌧️Several inches of rain fell in a short amount of time

🌧️A house caught fire and exploded in a waterlogged neighborhood

🌧️A man trapped in his car was dragged to safety using a rope

A house exploded in North Plainfield and two people died when their car was swept away in Plainfield following heavy rain that flooded streets and subway stations from Central Jersey to Manhattan.

Plainfield Mayor Adrian Mapp said a vehicle with two people inside was swept into Cedar Brook during the storm on Monday night. They were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Mapp. Their deaths come just over a week after people were killed during strong thunderstorms on July 3, including two in this city.

“All of Plainfield grieves this latest loss,” Mapp said in a statement. “To lose four residents in such a short span of time is unimaginable. We mourn with the families, and we remain committed to doing all we can to strengthen our emergency response systems and protect our residents from future harm.”

ICE agent during a raid at Alba Wines and Spirits in Edison 7/8/25 ICE agent during a raid at Alba Wines and Spirits in Edison 7/8/25 (Edwin Manuel Santana Peralta via Facebook) loading...

🚨100 Alba Wines and Spirits employees in Edison spoke to ICE agents

🚨Those who could not provide proof of citizenship were detained

🚨DHS called it a routine inspection of a business

EDISON — The Department of Homeland Security said the raid by ICE agents at a warehouse was part of a "joint worksite compliance inspection."

ICE agents arrived at the Alba Wines and Spirits Warehousing and Distribution at the start of the workday on July 8 and asked employees for their residency status.

DHS said that of the over 100 employees interviewed, 20 were identified as unauthorized immigrants from South American countries. Five of those taken into custody were issued final orders of removal by an immigration judge.

DHS said that U.S. Customs and Border Protection is permitted to make unannounced inspections of warehouses and freight stations to make sure protocols are being followed. ICE may check to "ensure businesses are following immigration and employment laws."

The latest ICE statistics show that as of June 29, officials had detained 57,861 people, 71.7% of whom had no criminal convictions. That includes 14,318 people with pending criminal charges and 27,177 who are subject to immigration enforcement, but have no known criminal convictions or pending criminal charges.

PA woman charged in NJ newborn death investigation (Credit: U.S. Marshals Service Philadelphia via X, Google Maps) PA woman charged in NJ newborn death investigation (Credit: U.S. Marshals Service Philadelphia via X, Google Maps) loading...

CAMDEN — A 43-year-old Philadelphia woman was facing criminal charges after the death of a newborn under her care in Camden.

On May 19, Camden County police officers and EMS personnel were called about an “unconscious infant” at a home on the 1200 block of Lakeshore Drive in Camden.

First responders instead made the grim discovery of a dead newborn, inside a trash bag placed in a bassinet.

Detectives were told that beginning in mid-April, Ebony Gee was caring for a friend’s baby boy while staying at the Camden residence of someone Gee was dating.

That person said to police that they never saw the baby in the home or witnessed Gee feed, change bath or care for the newborn.

Gee spent all her time with the infant in a second story bedroom which she forbade her partner from entering.

Canadian geese in NJ Canadian geese in NJ (NJ DEP) loading...

🚨The vehicle that struck the geese left the scene

🚨Police are looking for witnesses, video and images

🚨Geese are protected by state and federal regulations

SPOTSWOOD — Police are trying to determine if seven geese were run over with a vehicle on purpose or accidentally near a Middlesex County lake on Monday evening.

Spotswood police said the fowl were stuck as they crossed Devoe Avenue around 6:45 p.m. along Devoe Lake by a vehicle that didn't stop. All seven were killed.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video from nearby homes and businesses and are would like to speak with any witnesses.

“We take all incidents involving wildlife seriously, especially those that may involve intentional harm to the animals,” Capt. Edward Schapley said. “We ask anyone with information to please come forward and assist us in our ongoing investigation.”

How to help NJ animal shelter wrecked by flood (Credit: Plainfield Area Humane Society via Facebook) How to help NJ animal shelter wrecked by flood (Credit: Plainfield Area Humane Society via Facebook) loading...

PLAINFIELD — The destructive flash flooding that struck much of New Jersey on Monday has left a central animal shelter with nothing but the dogs and cats they “swam” to rescue.

On Tuesday, the Plainfield Area Humane Society shared that all animals were safe following the awful chaos of the evening downpours, which left its facility along Rock Avenue entirely submerged.

The city and neighboring towns in Union County have been among the hardest hit, by more than half a foot of rain that dropped in a very short span of time.

“Despite the chaos, all animals were able to be moved to higher ground and are SAFE. We have absolutely nothing — no food, bedding, litter, or supplies of any kind,” the non-profit shelter has shared on its Facebook page.

“We received several alerts from our alarm company last night and knew we were taking in water. What we didn't expect was for the entire shelter to be underwater,” the same update said.

