CAMDEN — A 43-year-old Philadelphia woman was facing criminal charges after the death of a newborn under her care in Camden.

On May 19, Camden County police officers and EMS personnel were called about an “unconscious infant” at a home on the 1200 block of Lakeshore Drive in Camden.

First responders instead made the grim discovery of a dead newborn, inside a trash bag placed in a bassinet.

Caretaker never seen caring for baby, NJ witness says

Detectives were told that beginning in mid-April, Ebony Gee was caring for a friend’s baby boy while staying at the Camden residence of someone Gee was dating.

That person said to police that they never saw the baby in the home or witnessed Gee feed, change bath or care for the newborn.

Gee spent all her time with the infant in a second story bedroom which she forbade her partner from entering.

At one point, Gee asked the person to pick up carpet deodorizer after a foul smell had developed from that same bedroom, according to an affidavit filed in the case.

PA woman charged in NJ newborn death investigation (Google Maps) PA woman charged in NJ newborn death investigation (Google Maps) loading...

Camden witness finds dead newborn in bedroom

On May 19, the witness waited until Gee had left the residence, before doubling back home and entering the restricted bedroom, where they found the dead baby, already decomposing, the affidavit said.

The witness, whose name and gender has not been publicly shared by police, said they called Gee, who told them to “get rid of it.”

Gee sent threatening text messages to the witness that same day, Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay said.

PA woman charged in NJ newborn death investigation (Google Maps) PA woman charged in NJ newborn death investigation (Google Maps) loading...

Baby in NJ ID'ed as Philly newborn

On Thursday, DNA results from the State Police Laboratory confirmed the identity of the infant as 4-month-old “W.H.” of Philadelphia.

Detectives have spoken with the baby’s biological parents, who confirmed Gee had been caring for the newborn.

One of the parents told police they had tried multiple times to get their son back, but that Gee would either ignore messages or say there was a “scheduling conflict,” the affidavit also said.

The Gloucester-Camden-Salem County Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy, but could not determine cause or manner of death due to the condition of the body.

Detectives are urging anyone with information about the newborn’s death to contact them immediately.

PA woman charged in NJ newborn death investigation (Credit: U.S. Marshals Service Philadelphia via X) PA woman charged in NJ newborn death investigation (Credit: U.S. Marshals Service Philadelphia via X) loading...

Second-degree charges of desecration of human remains and witness tampering were filed on Friday against Gee.

On Monday, she was taken into custody in Philadelphia, by the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force – Camden Division and the U.S. Marshals Service Eastern Pennsylvania Violent Crimes Task Force – Philadelphia Division.

As of Tuesday, Gee was at Riverside Jail in Philadelphia, pending extradition to New Jersey.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Matthew Kreidler of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at 856-930-5355 and Detective Brandon Bolger of the Camden County Police Department at 609-519-3981.

Tips can also be submitted online.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom