PLAINFIELD — The destructive flash flooding that struck much of New Jersey on Monday has left a central animal shelter with nothing but the dogs and cats they “swam” to rescue.

On Tuesday, the Plainfield Area Humane Society shared that all animals were safe following the awful chaos of the evening downpours, which left its facility along Rock Avenue entirely submerged.

The city and neighboring towns in Union County have been among the hardest hit, by more than half a foot of rain that dropped in a very short span of time.

Didn't expect the entire shelter to be underwater

“Despite the chaos, all animals were able to be moved to higher ground and are SAFE. We have absolutely nothing — no food, bedding, litter, or supplies of any kind,” the non-profit shelter has shared on its Facebook page.

“We received several alerts from our alarm company last night and knew we were taking in water. What we didn't expect was for the entire shelter to be underwater,” the same update said.

Animals trapped in darkness as water rose

The Plainfield Area Humane Society director, shelter manager, a board member and volunteer responded to the building after its alarm system repeatedly went off, and waded through rising water to check on the animals.

“They were sitting in darkness with water quickly filling their cages, many were already chest deep in the flood,” the shelter update said, adding that all were rescued and are safe.

“What we DO have are our animals and for that we are eternally grateful. Any donations or rescues able to assist with animals would be greatly appreciated. Thank you for loving our animals as much as we do.”

How to help the shelter

The shelter, located at 75 Rock Ave. in Plainfield, already has an existing Amazon wishlist with needed supplies, including food and bedding.

