What was this guy doing? NJ Top News for Friday

Car stopped on Broad Street in Hamilton

HAMILTON (Mercer) — Police found four metal pipes that looked like pipe bombs during a traffic stop Wednesday morning.

Hamilton Police Sgt. Mark Watson said two officers stopped a green Honda on Broad Street near Oldfield Avenue just before 11 a.m. during a traffic stop for a motor vehicle violation and noticed four metal pipes with caps and green wicks similar to a pipe bomb in the passenger side floor.

Tonight's drawing will go off at over $910 million.

the cash payout for a single winner would top $464 million, before taxes.

TOMS RIVER — A woman working at a medical office was charged after posing as a medical practitioner and writing prescriptions, officials said.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said Maria F. Macburnie, also known as Marife L. Macburnie, 62, of Toms River, was working at Shore Medical Associates on Route 37 in Toms River between March 2022 and June 2023.

When the sole doctor listed on the practice's website, Dr. Fe Almazon-Condi, was unable to see patients for long periods of time, Macburnie would present herself as a relative and use the doctor's name to prescribe medications, including controlled dangerous substances. Macburnie also submitted multiple insurance claims and bills for the services she rendered.

New Jersey may be a blue state but as far as Donald Trump is concerned, it’s green.

New Jersey 101.5 looked through campaign filings with the Federal Election Commission to see which New Jersey residents have donated the most money to the presidential campaigns so far.

After introducing a new collection of Deli Hero subs in U.S. restaurants this summer, Subway is looking to now reward its biggest fan with free subs for life.

But what that person has to do to get the free sandwiches could be considered pretty drastic.



