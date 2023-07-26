The NJ residents giving the most money to Trump’s 2024 campaign

New Jersey may be a blue state but as far as Donald Trump is concerned, it’s green.

New Jersey 101.5 looked through campaign filings with the Federal Election Commission to see which New Jersey residents have donated the most money to the presidential campaigns so far. Below, you will find a list of Trump’s biggest boosters in the state.

Out of all the presidential candidates seeking the White House next year, Donald Trump has so far hauled in the most campaign donations from New Jersey, a state he lost to Joe Biden by 16 points in 2020.

An important caveat, though: This is just the money received by the official campaigns. It doesn't include the legally unlimited amounts of money being raised by the independent groups known as super PACs, which have not yet released their financial reports.

In terms of the official campaign fundraising, however, President Biden is not only losing to Trump in the money race in the Garden State but he’s lagging former Gov. Chris Christie, who ended his governorship of New Jersey with his approval rating in tatters.

Trump appears to be benefiting from donations of smaller amounts from many contributors. Nationwide out of all declared candidates, the former president took in nearly $15.74 million in donations of $200 or less. Donations to Trump of $2,000 or more amounted to just $1.69 million, according to FEC data ending in June.

By contrast, Ron DeSantis, Trump’s closest GOP competitor, raised just $3.48 million in donations of $200 or less and $14.32 million from donations of $2,000 or more.

Biden’s campaign receipts were balanced among large and small donations: $9.3 million of the smallest variety and $7.94 million on the higher end.

Who is giving to Donald Trump’s campaign?

Before we look at the biggest contributors to Trump’s second re-election campaign, here’s a quick look at how much money the biggest candidates have raised from people in New Jersey.

How much presidential candidates have raised in New Jersey According to Federal Election Commission data as of June 30, 2023, here is how many people from New Jersey have donated to the top presidential candidates in the 2024 race — and how much each candidate has raised from the state.

These figures do not include donations to super PACs, which can raise and spend unlimited amounts.

Here are Trump's top financial supporters from New Jersey.

Looking for the top contributors to Biden, DeSantis, Christie and the others? Sign up for our app alerts to get notified when we share the story!

NJ residents giving most money to Trump 2024 campaign According to filings with the Federal Election Commission, these New Jersey residents have given the most money this year to former President Donald Trump's 2024 election campaign. These aggregate year-to-date totals are current as of June 30, 2023. These figures do not include donations to super PACs, which can raise and spend unlimited amounts.

Election 2024 Fundraising This combination of 2023 photos shows, from left, former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott. (AP Photo, File) loading...

How much money does each campaign have?

These are the amounts received as of June 30 by the official campaign committees of the major presidential candidates. These figures do not include the contributions made to super PACs, which are legally allowed to raise and spend unlimited amounts to support candidates as long as they do not coordinate with the campaigns.

🔴 Donald Trump

Total received: $35.99 million

Total individual contributions: $90,906

Transfers from authorized committees: $33 million

Total spent: $13.47 million

Spending by others to support: $52,342

Spending by others to oppose: $1.7 million

🔵 President Joe Biden

Total received: $31.98 million

Total individual contributions: $8.67 million

Transfers from authorized committees: $17.38 million

Total spent: $12.1 million

Spending by others to support: $2.14 million

Spending by others to oppose: $1.66 million

🔴 Ron DeSantis

Total received: $20.49 million

Total individual contributions: $20.12 million

Transfers from authorized committees: $352,000

Total spent: $8.25 million

Spending by others to oppose: $160.08

🔴 Vivek Ramaswamy

Total received: $19.16 million

Total individual contributions: $3.16 million

Loan from candidate: $15.25 million

Total spent: $10.13 million

🔴 Nikki Haley

Total received: $10.47 million

Total individual contributions: $7.61 million

Transfers from authorized committees: $2.85 million

Total spent: $3.66 million

Spending by others to oppose: $15,187

🔴 Tim Scott

Total received: $7.58 million

Total individual contributions: $6.5 million

Transfers from authorized committees: $425,900

Total spent: $8.25 million

Spending by others to oppose: $90.24

🔵Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Total received: $6.37 million

Total individual contributions: $6.35 million

Total spent: $1.77 million

🔵 Marianne Williamson

Total received: $1.85 million

Total individual contributions: $1.46 million

Transfers from authorized committees: None

Loans by candidate: $241,000

Total spent: $1.8 million

🔴 Chris Christie

Total received: $1.66 million

Total individual contributions: $1.65 million

Total spent: $66,213

Spending by others to oppose: $105.08

🔴 Mike Pence

Total received: $1.17 million

Total individual contributions: $1.16 million

Total spent: $74,343

Spending by others to oppose: $218.52

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom