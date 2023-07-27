NJ woman posed as doctor and wrote prescriptions at medical office, officials say

🚨 Maria F. Macburnie wrote prescriptions posing as a doctor and family member

TOMS RIVER — A woman working at a medical office was charged after posing as a medical practitioner and writing prescriptions, officials said.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said Maria F. Macburnie, also known as Marife L. Macburnie, 62, of Toms River, was working at Shore Medical Associates on Route 37 in Toms River between March 2022 and June 2023.

When the sole doctor listed on the practice's website, Dr. Fe Almazon-Condi, was unable to see patients for long periods of time, Macburnie would present herself as a relative and use the doctor's name to prescribe medications, including controlled dangerous substances. Macburnie also submitted multiple insurance claims and bills for the services she rendered.

Billhimer did not disclose what Macburnie's true occupation was at the practice.

Maria F. Macburnie Maria F. Macburnie (Ocean County Jail) loading...

Were you issued a prescription?

Macburnie was taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with practicing medicine by an unlicensed person, forgery, health care claims fraud, and three counts of distribution of a controlled dangerous substance. She is being held at the Ocean County Jail.

Billhimer asked anyone who was seen or treated by Macburnie to call the Prosecutor’s Office Economic Crime Squad at 732-929-2027, extension 3532.

