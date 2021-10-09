Halloween in NJ: It’s more than just candy
Are your kids (or grandkids) going to put on costumes...
...and head out in search of candy on Halloween this year?
On-going COVID-19 concerns make that (still) a valid question.
And, while I admit that I haven't seen as many pop-up "Halloween Stores" (again) this year, as in the past...Halloween is big business in New Jersey.
From the moment that you walk into the grocery store or department store...
...you are greeted by the Halloween theme.
And, retailers actually do have more than candy to entice you.
I was just popping in for milk and breakfast cereal...
...when I saw:
And, if one BIG cookie isn't enough...
...you can even "build" your Halloween:
And, while I'll admit that I think Halloween candy before I think...
...Halloween Cheeseballs, I like the creative, Halloween theme packaging.
Let's continue...
As I leave the cereal aisle...
There are a few Halloween party essentials...
And, "nick-nacks" to...
...set the mood.
And, now that I'm in the "spirit"...
...and I have my candy...
...I can't help but think that some of this Halloween "cheer" will be...
...in the "Reduced Price For Quick Sale" bin, on Monday, November 1st.
