Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Monday:

SADDLE RIVER — A man from New York City was drunk and speeding when he crashed into two police vehicles involved in a traffic stop, according to prosecutors.

Joseph Ford, 18, was one of four people hospitalized by the four-car chain-reaction crash in Saddle River late Saturday night.

He's charged with driving while intoxicated, third-degree assault by auto, third-degree leaving the scene of an accident, and three counts of fourth-degree assault by auto, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.

MIDDLETOWN — All soccer and football practices at a Monmouth County sports field are canceled for the rest of the season, according to a published report.

Someone did donuts in the grass at Lincroft Acres soccer field in Middletown last week.

The township said on Facebook that the fields were seriously damaged. Video posted by News 12 showed that the tire marks from the donuts covered large sections of the soccer fields.

LINDEN — Two people are dead after the second overnight crash on Route 1&9 in just over a day.

The crash early Saturday morning involved a 2013 Infiniti sedan and a tractor-trailer, police said.

It happened shortly before 3 a.m. at the intersection of Route 1&9 and S. Stiles Street in Linden.

An investigation at the scene found the Infiniti sedan was driving north on Route 1&9. As it entered the intersection, the sedan hit the tractor-trailer heading south that was making a left turn onto S. Stiles Street.

TRENTON — New Jersey is considering cracking down more on feeding of black bears.

The current law, in place since 2002, is described by the Animal Protection League of New Jersey as "ambiguous" and the enforcement as "poor."

This proposed bill would only apply to areas like the Northwest corner of New Jersey where black bears are known to frequent.

LAKEWOOD — Police are investigating the death of a man in this Ocean County township.

The apparent victim is a 23-year-old Hispanic man, according to Lakewood police Capt. Gregory Staffordsmith.

His body was found hanging in a tree Sunday morning around 7 a.m., the Lakewood Scoop reported.

