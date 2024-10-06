Heartless vandals tear up Middletown, NJ soccer field

😡 Sports field in Middletown torn up

😡 Practices at the field are canceled

😡 Police are looking for the person responsible

MIDDLETOWN — All soccer and football practices at a Monmouth County sports field are canceled for the rest of the season, according to a published report.

Someone did donuts in the grass at Lincroft Acres soccer field in Middletown last week.

The township said on Facebook that the fields were seriously damaged. Video posted by News 12 showed that the tire marks from the donuts covered large sections of the soccer fields.

"This is the only lighted grass soccer field in this part of the township. As a result of this unwarranted act, all soccer and football practices on this field are canceled until repairs can be made as the safety and condition of our fields is paramount," the township said.

Practices at the Lincoln Acres fields for multiple leagues are canceled for the rest of the season, township officials reportedly said to News 12 New Jersey.

If the fields can open any sooner, updates will be posted to the Middletown Recreation Facebook page.

Police searching for vandal

Anyone with information about who destroyed the soccer field is urged to contact the Middletown Township police at 732-615-2100.

