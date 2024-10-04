NJ could crack down on homeowners responsible for bear encounters

🐻Bill sponsors want to amend current law

TRENTON — New Jersey is considering cracking down more on feeding of black bears.

The current law, in place since 2002, is described by the Animal Protection League of New Jersey as "ambiguous" and the enforcement as "poor."

This proposed bill would only apply to areas like the northwest corner of New Jersey where black bears are known to frequent.

Garbage would have to be better controlled and bird feeders would have to be brought in overnight, for example.

"This new bill is really important because it closes a loophole in the current law. This would prohibit unintentional feeding, like people leaving out their garbage and people leaving out unattended bird feeders overflowing with bird seed, which attracts bears to residential neighborhoods," Animal Protection League of New Jersey Legal Director Doris Lin said.

It would not apply during the winter when bears are hibernating, according to Lin.

“The bill also changes the use of civil penalties recovered for violations of this law,” which was mentioned during a Sept. 12 committee meeting. If passed, the money would stay within the municipality where the violation took place.

A written warning would come first, followed by a penalty of up to $1,000 for each offense.

“The purpose of the bill is not to be punitive. We don't want a lot of people to be fined. We want people to control the garbage so that we reduce human-bear conflicts,” Lin said.

Exemptions would exist for some of the following: authorities’ scientific purposes, wildlife rehabbers, agricultural activities, birdfeeders between April 1 and Nov. 30 at least 10 feet above the ground and more.

Assemblymen Sterley Stanley, D-Middlesex, and Clinton Calabrese, D-Bergen, are the primary sponsors.

The full text of the proposed bill can be found on the Legislature's website.

