Body found hanging in tree in Lakewood, report says

LAKEWOOD — Police are investigating the death of a man in this Ocean County township.

The apparent victim is a 23-year-old Hispanic man, according to Lakewood police Capt. Gregory Staffordsmith.

His body was found hanging in a tree Sunday morning around 7 a.m., the Lakewood Scoop reported.

Authorities have not said where the victim's body was found. His identity has not been released.

Police are expected to release more details. New Jersey 101.5 has reached out to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office for more details.

