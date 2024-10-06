Body found hanging in tree in Lakewood, report says
🚨 Police investigating man's death
🚨 Report says body was found in a tree
🚨 Authorities expected to release more details
LAKEWOOD — Police are investigating the death of a man in this Ocean County township.
The apparent victim is a 23-year-old Hispanic man, according to Lakewood police Capt. Gregory Staffordsmith.
His body was found hanging in a tree Sunday morning around 7 a.m., the Lakewood Scoop reported.
Authorities have not said where the victim's body was found. His identity has not been released.
Police are expected to release more details. New Jersey 101.5 has reached out to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office for more details.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
Ignore these calls, NJ! Area codes you should never pick up
While dodging scam calls can feel a bit like playing “Wack a mole” on the boardwalk, there are some area codes that are giant red flags, as collected by the Better Business Bureau and socialcatfish.com:
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
New and classic favorites: The best dive bars in New Jersey
The term "dive bar" used to be something derogatory. Nowadays it's more of a badge of honor to say to own one, go to one, or work at one.
We started in South Jersey, stopped A LOT in Central Jersey and ended in North Jersey. We left out the Jersey Shore bar because there are just too many to choose from. If your favorite isn't on the list, don't be offended, just tell us about it. Here we go...
Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy