Friendly Christmas Lights Competition begins-Friday Night Update

Just as New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow had forecast...Friday afternoon in New Jersey is bitter cold, and very windy. I'll call it "raw."

But, that won't stop our jolly Christmas Lights competitors, I figure.

So, at 3:00, I put on many winter layers and head out...

"FedEx Pat" is all smiles. "FedEx Jen" is in the background. Both are freezing. (Craig Allen photo)

... to find my awesome neighbors hard at work. It's a good way to (try to) stay warm.

Santa's Workshop is gearing up for another busy holiday season. (Craig Allen photo)

Soon, we'll see Santa in the workshop window, wishing one and all a very "Happy Ho-Ho-Ho!"

Meantime, as the preparations continue, Niko and Bella are supervising...

It sounds like they're singing "Joy To The World"...kind of. (Craig Allen photo)

...and serenading, too.

The Grinch is (still) on the ground...because he's on the "naughty" list. (Craig Allen photo)

In wind like this...

Pat makes sure that every decoration is staked in the ground, and tied tight. (Craig Allen photo)

...everything needs to be secured, immediately.

"FedEx Pat" promises that there's much more to come...and tells me that he plans on running the power cords on Sunday.

Meanwhile, down the street...

I see you, Ginni! (Craig Allen photo)

I catch "Cornershow Ginni" hard at work, too.

She promises that she and Bob will have the "tallest decorated tree in the neighborhood" this year.

I have to ask: Where's "Cornershow Bob?"

"He's getting a haircut."

I scratch my baseball-capped head...thinking...perhaps, he should also get a pre-decoration stress test.

Oh...and if your kids can't wait for Santa to appear in the workshop that "FedEx Pat" is providing...