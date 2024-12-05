I have to admit, this was a very fun debate to have on-air during my Sunday morning show. Which is more preferred when it comes to Christmas lights... white, or colored?

Now before we look at both what my on-air audience said and what the national trends say, I want to first ask you (see the poll below). It'll be interesting to see how our opinions compare to the rest.

When it comes to what our listeners shared with me on-air, it really does appear that we're in a different league when compared to the rest of the country. Not that that's such a bad thing since New Jersey's always prided itself in daring to be different. Of course, there is a chance that the results above are more similar to what the other 49 states collectively think.

First, my listeners. When I asked this question, we literally drew a line right down the middle with the results. It was 50% for colored lights, and 50% for white lights. That's about as divided as they come.

Christmas lights at an outdoor mall Getty Images loading...

As for the national trends, there is a clear leader. According to multiple surveys on this topic, the country averages about 68.5% in favor of colored lights, with only 31.5% saying they prefer white. This, of course, is with all the undecided votes filtered out.

It's quite interesting indeed to see what individuals would choose if they only had one choice. Of course, that doesn't mean one style is greater than the other. I personally like seeing how creative people get with both white and colored lights.

With that said, let's take it a step further. Steady, or twinkly? Which style is better there? Or, should they have a lot more motion to them other than flashing? Perhaps we'll save that argument for another day.

Kylie Moore photo Kylie Moore photo loading...

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.