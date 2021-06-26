Everyday items now obsolete in New Jersey
Recently, my sister texted me a photo, saying: "Maybe you could do a blog about phones...(this one) obviously does not work."
Before the cell phone, the pay phone was the only way to "reach out, reach out and touch someone" when you were "on the road."
Pay phones used to be everywhere.
Now, they might as well be in museums.
That got me thinking...why stop there?
Remember the phone book? They used to be in every home and business, and were updated every year. Yellow Pages, anyone? "Let your fingers do the walking."
The flip phone? This was my first cell phone, in summer 2008.
Til then, above, was the only way to reach me. Now, it's the "last" way. Have you "cut the cord?"
It's not just phones...as many other Jersey "essentials" have disappeared from every day use.
Instant gratification is still a relatively new thing, when it comes to photos.
Remember going to the "photo hut" or drug store...and, by the late '80s, you visited "Dusty Lenscap" at K-Mart...to pick up your pictures?
I processed my own black and white film...
...and printed black and white photos "back in the day."
Or, maybe, you took "slides."
This is a two-in-one photo...note the tray of slides, and my typewriter. Yes, it's electric.
And, no, that two-in-one photo wasn't "staged" for the article. Just a happy (?) coincidence.
Remember when you listened to the the radio, and played records (read: music downloads) on the "family stereo?" It was a prized piece of "fine furniture."
Then, it morphed into this...
...complete with 8-track. Grandpa B was not an ELO fan...that one is all mine.
Of course, one could buy blank 8-tracks. As a kid, I bought pre-recorded (old) 8-tracks at garage sales for a quarter, and recorded my own music (and the radio) on them.
Personally, I preferred the cassette over the 8-track...who didn't?
How many "mix tapes" did you make for friends?
Sadly, it's been a few years since I could walk into any store...
...and buy blank tape.
Forget "reel to reel" tape stock, that's beyond obsolete.
Then there's Jersey sight and sound, together:
Yes, your TV was furniture, too. A big tube. IN COLOR (please).
Let's not forget the VHS video cassette recorder (which made the Beta video recorder obsolete). Recording programs, so you could watch later, was...awesome.
Driving around the "Garden State?" Planning a "road trip?"
Who could forget paper maps?
Made obsolete by "New Jersey Traffic North & South," online-directions, and GPS.
Hmmm....as I look back on all these things that were not planned for obsolescence, it occurs to me that ALL of them have been replaced by the capabilities of the SMART PHONE.
Calls...photos...typing letters (e-mails and texts)...enjoying music and TV (downloads or live streaming)...recording of live sound/action...and driving directions/GPS.
The article goes full-circle. Phone to...phone.
I have lots more "obsolete" to add...but, I'm handing it off to you.
What would you add?
Let's revisit this idea in the not-so-distant future. Together.
In our fast-paced, technology-based world, everything becomes obsolete...eventually.
Except this idea.